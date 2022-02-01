Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Reignites Feud With Machine Gun Kelly: “Suck Every Inch of My D**k”

On stage at a recent show, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor re-sparked one of the biggest feuds in rock: his battle of words with rapper-turned-pop punk artist Machine Gun Kelly.

In the recent diatribe, Taylor told MGK to “such every inch of my dick” because of his past disrespect for his group, Slipknot. Taylor did so while on stage over the weekend at the ShipRocked Cruise, where he and his solo group were headlining the annual cruise ship voyage.

During the Q&A session with the audience, a fan asked Taylor about his battle with MGK, which began when the “blond don” chastised Slipknot on stage at Riot Fest over the summer, saying that he was happy that he was not “50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage.”

Slipknot fans did not take this lightly and called MGK out on social media and eventually in person, booing him at shows, and even getting into an altercation with the artist in the audience. MGK had said his anger with Taylor began when the Slipknot frontman recorded a feature for MGK’s 2020 album, Tickets To My Downfall, that was never used.

Over the summer, MGK said, “Corey did a verse for a song on [Tickets]. It was fucking terrible, so I didn’t use it. He got mad about it and talked shit to a magazine about the same album he was almost on. y’alls stories are all off. just admit he’s bitter.”

Later, Taylor posted messages and screenshots between him and drummer Travis Barker, who worked on Tickets with MGK, which showed a different story. MGK had wanted Taylor to re-do a part, Taylor refused saying, “I don’t think I’m the right guy for the track. Nothing personal, I just think if this is what MGK is looking for, someone else is the guy to do it.”

Then it got personal. But as the summer turned to fall and later an entirely new year, some had thought the feud had died. Not anymore. Taylor said MGK is like a “substitute teacher” in the rock world and said MGK could “suck every inch of my dick.”

Taylor said in full, via Revolver: “For those of you that don’t know, MGK doesn’t like me very much. And let me follow that up by saying I don’t care. I won’t fill you in on the whole fucking story because you can go online and look it all up. However, I will say this: he maintains that I started it. The truth is he started it. Now, I will explain to you why.

“If you don’t know, they asked me to do a tune with him. They sent it to me. I didn’t dig it. And I tried to do something with it because of my respect for Travis [Barker], because he and I worked together before. They sent me these really weird notes and they wanted me to sing his words. And I just said, ‘I’m not gonna do it.’ And I sent an email. I posted that email. And I didn’t hear back from him. And I thought it was done.

“Fast forward about eight months, and Machine Gun Kelly is doing this weird Instagram Live interview with Allie from Spotify. And he goes off on this fucking rant about rock stars and comfortable shoes. It sounds as smart as you think it is… I mean, spit was coming out of his face.

“And I’m watching it and I’m going, ‘You fuck. You’ve been here for five minutes, basically, and you’re gonna fucking run your mouth about bands that have been doing this for 20 fucking years, like in the mud, in the dirt. They’re gonna wear whatever the fuck they want. You’re gonna walk in here with your fucking black tongue and try to talk some shit on some bands that would fucking circle your ass? Fuck you.’ So when I had my opportunity to say something, I did.”

Taylor continued, “But he, to this day, maintains that I started it. It’s, like, the only reason I said what I said is because he said what he said.

“You don’t get to walk into a genre with the history, with the work…The fact that this genre really doesn’t get the fucking respect that it deserves. You don’t get to walk in as some weird substitute teacher and pretend that you can tell us what to wear – boots, shoes, house fucking shoes, slippers. Why don’t you suck every inch of my dick? You don’t get to do that. And these are bands that maybe I don’t even fucking know, but guess what? I fucking respect them because they get on fucking stage and they fucking give every fucking thing they’ve got.”

See the video below.

Slipknot is also working on new music and recently announced a new tour.