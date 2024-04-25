Kelly Clarkson Showcases Range With Powerful Cover of Ronnie Milsap’s “It Was Almost Like a Song”

Always remembered for being the first singer to win American Idol, Kelly Clarkson spent the last twenty years proving she is more than a competition. After her historic win, the singer went on to release ten studio albums that helped her win three Grammy Awards. Outside of the studio, Clarkson helped others achieve their dreams as she coached on The Voice. And seeming to like the camera, she eventually helmed her own show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Recently, on her Kellyoke segment, the hitmaker decided to cover Ronnie Milsap’s “It Was Almost Like a Song.”

While Clarkson produced numerous hits over the years, fans can’t get enough of her covers of other songs. It seems that with each new cover, the singer gains a mountain of praise. Appearing to perfect any songs thrown at her, Clarkson’s cover of Milsap’s song is absolutely breathtaking.

Looking at what fans had to say about the performance, comments included, “American Idol was the start of the Kelly Clarkson journey blossoming into a beautiful instrument of song, a continually growing person unfolding right before our very eyes. God Bless You, Kelley. What an Amazing Journey!!” One fan added, “Just watched her American Idol audition. Even after all the fame/Hollywood, she still seems like the same person who auditioned. Charisma up the roof. Talent beyond compare! 20+ years later still relevant.” And another person admitted, “Love these old songs. Brings back my childhood listening with my folks. I had the opportunity to see Ronnie in concert once. He was wonderful, you did him well Kelly.”

Kelly Clarkson Talks Motherhood

While a top singer in the music industry, Clarkson is also a mother. Juggling motherhood, a television show, and a music career, the singer explained to People how she can sometimes be hard on herself. “[I] can be hard on myself, but I think I do a pretty good job. I’m definitely not a helicopter mom. I like that they’re independent, but I’m adamant about my schedule, making sure I’m there as much as I can be.”

Not considering herself to be the perfect mom, Clarkson insisted, “There’s no perfect parent; I’m definitely screwing up my children somehow! But I’m doing my best.”

