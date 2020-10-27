John Hiatt, Two-Bit Monsters

From Two-Bit Monsters, 1980. This is one of many gems from the days when John Hiatt was known only to his fans, and they – okay, we – got proprietory. We didn’t want to share. Nor did we want him to get much more successful, as that would change the whole vibe.

He was then, as Elvis Costello called him, “L.A.’s best kept secret.” We wanted him to remain our secret hero.



That secret soon got out.Soon he was living in Nashville, making landmark Americana albums, and giving Bonnie Raitt some of the greatest songs she’s sung. He went from secret hero to national treasure.



But I’ll remember him at The Palace in Hollywood, with a four-piece band burning through this and other quirkily manic rockers like this classic, and “I Spy [for the FBI].”

“Pink Bedroom”

By John Hiatt

She paints her fingernails forbidden tones

She wants nervous youth on the telephone

He don’t call

She sticks another pin

In her doll

And puts him next to her stuffed animalsShe got the tube top

She got the french heels

She got the blow dry

She got her eyes peeled

She got the tight jeans

Seventeen magazine

She got it all

She got it all

She got it all

In her pink bedroomShe thinks all her boyfriends are so dumb

She drinks coca-cola with her Valium

Mother calls

She sticks another pin

In her doll

And lets those fingers talk her into itShe got the lip gloss

She got the short-shorts

She got her records and

They’re all imports

She got her good looks

She got her yearbook

She got it all

She got it all

She got it all

In her pink bedroomThey say they got her future down at the desk

And now they’re drawing blood for the grownup test

Something crawls

Beneath her lily skin

And her doll

Is so relieved she’s lost her innocenceIt was a teen game

Now we’re serious

It’s all customized

Don’t get curious

We got your pension

And your attention

We got it all

We got it all

We got it all

We got it all

We got it all

We got it all



