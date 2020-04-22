Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spotify has engaged our partners across the industry to discuss how we can support artists and the creative community who have been deeply impacted by the effects of the devastating virus. Though streaming continues to play a key role in connecting creators with their fans, numerous other sources of revenue have been interrupted or stopped altogether by this crisis.

To try to help those in the music community most in need, Spotify has made contributions to MusiCares, the CDC and WHO, and established a $10M matching fund through the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project, with additional artist support organizations from around the world joining over the past few weeks.



We also felt we could uniquely help by providing the global reach of Spotify to artists who are fundraising during this challenging time — to help them get the word out to fans, many of whom visit them on Spotify every day. And we’ve been really inspired by fans that want to help the artists they love and have been making direct donations.



That’s why, today, Spotify for Artists is launching a new feature: the Artist Fundraising Pick. Just like artists can select any piece of music to highlight on their profile as an Artist’s Pick, they can now highlight a fundraising destination (in addition to their Artist’s Pick).



First and foremost, this feature enables artists who are interested in raising money to support themselves, their bands, or their crews, to get the word out to their fans on their Spotify artist profiles. We have a strong group of initial fundraising partners: Artists can choose to add a link to Cash App, GoFundMe, and PayPal.me.



We’re particularly excited about our partnership with Cash App, as they’ve generously established a $1 million relief effort for artists during these challenging times. Spotify for Artists users that submit their “$cashtag” username as their Artist Fundraising Pick — and secure at least one contribution of any size through Spotify — will receive an extra $100 in their account from Cash App, until a collective total of $1 million has been contributed. This effort is available to artists in the US & UK, but Spotify listeners located all over the world can still make contributions via Cash App.



We’ve also created the option for artists to fundraise for an initiative connected to helping those most impacted in the music industry. Artists can select any of the verified organizations participating in the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project.



Artists from all over the world and at various stages of their careers are working with us to help launch the Artist Fundraising Pick. For example:



Tyrese Pope is fundraising through Cash App: “I’ve been using Cash App to raise money for a while but now that listeners can contribute through Spotify, it’s going to make a big difference. With touring now impossible, it’s never been harder for artists to make ends meet, so the extra contributions from Cash App and listeners alike will really help when we need it most.”



Boy Scouts is also fundraising through Cash App: “Like so many others right now, I am out of work as our tours have been cancelled or postponed because of COVID-19. Any help is appreciated as we keep in our efforts to find new ways to get by.”



Benjamin Ingrosso is fundraising for Musikerforbundet: “I want to be helpful in the ways I can during these difficult times. I’ve seen lots of my fellow musicians lose work due to the current situation. Most of us don’t know when we will be able to go back to work. Music is something that always helps us in rough times like these as well as being there with us to celebrate all the happy moments. I’m hoping that this fundraising for Musikerförbundet can help us get through this and get us back up on the stage, when all of this is over, to bring happiness to people with live music again.”



Marshmello is fundraising for MusiCares: “So many of us have been affected by the COVID-19 virus, and now more than ever we need to stand together and help each other. MusiCares is helping all working musicians, producers, songwriters, engineers and so many. Let’s all do our part to help those who need it most!”



Spotify for Artists admin users can select “Get started” on the banner at the top of their dashboard to submit their Fundraising Pick. Visit our best practices guide for more details on how it works. The fundraising pick you select is up to you: You can fundraise for yourself, your crew, a charity partner — as long as it fits within our safety policy.



Given the urgency and impact of the COVID-19 crisis, we’re working as quickly as we can to develop this new product and get it out to as many artists as possible. However, we’ve never built a fundraising feature like this before. We consider this a first version that will evolve as we learn how to make it as helpful as possible for the music community.



This is an incredibly difficult time for many Spotify users and people around the world — and there are many worthy causes to support at this time. With this feature, we simply hope to enable those who have the interest and means to support artists in this time of great need, and to create another opportunity for our COVID-19 Music Relief partners to find the financial support they need to continue working in music and lift our industry.