Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley Gives Update After Being Discharged from Hospital

After Ariana Cooper Whibley, the wife of Sum 41 vocalist Deryck Whibley, announced that he’d been released from the hospital, the musician made an update of his own on Instagram. Whibley was hospitalized last week after coming down with pneumonia, which could have caused heart failure.

“I wanted to take a min to say thank you to everyone for so much love and support,” Whibley wrote in an Instagram update. “Although I’m not out of the woods of this pneumonia yet and have been told to be prepared for a bit of roller coaster sickness over the next couple of weeks, I’m staying positive and doing my best to get through all of this.”

“I’m still bed ridden, having a hard time breathing, tight chest pains and some pretty wild fever dreams, that I guess are keeping this whole thing somewhat entertaining,” Whibley continued. “I’m in the best hands and am on the right medicine. I plan on being my absolute best for When We Were Young next month. That’s my goal. Thank you, so much love ❤️ Deryck.”

His wife, Ariana, revealed that her husband was hospitalized after coming down with pneumonia in an Instagram post on September 15. The post featured one photo of Whibley in an ambulance and another of his arm connected to an IV.

“Deryck and I were supposed to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight year wedding anniversary but the universe had a different plan for us,” Ariana wrote in the caption. “We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia. The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure.”

On September 17, Ariana shared the news that her husband was discharged from the hospital. “Deryck was discharged after responding so well to his treatments,” she wrote in the Instagram update. “He is now under the care of his mother who is a registered nurse and myself.”

“The pressure and strain on his heart and lungs has improved and he is able to breathe without as much pain. I can’t tell you how truly grateful we are for the community around us,” Ariana added at the time. “We knew we had support but the outpouring of love for our family has been absolutely overwhelming and we can’t begin to say how much it has meant to us and helped us stay positive through this.”

