‘Surviving The Music Industry’ Podcast Is Must-Listen For Anyone Interested in Music

Every mountain and valley of the music industry can be found in the podcast, Surviving the Music Industry (SMI). This podcast, hosted by Branson Harrington, uncovers astonishing stories by simply having real conversations with musicians and artists.

The SMI podcast invites listeners to sit down with legends, risers, songwriters, session musicians, industry execs, etc., as they recount their biggest hits, past failures, battling addictions, racism, sexism, bankruptcies, foreclosures, and even homelessness to get where they are today.

All the while host, Brandon Harrington, is still surviving the music industry.

With an extensive collection of interviews and over 170 episodes out to date, SMI is furthering its reach in the music industry by joining the American Songwriter Podcast Network.

Harrington says, “To join forces with a force like American Songwriter, is nothing short of humbling.”

“I am honored to be a part and bring our conversations to their table. SMI + ASPN is just meant to be. It’s nice to be recognized and join the ASPN based on my looks. I was told they’d take me places. ASPN…not the looks.”

And the SMI podcast is going places. With a relatable and knowledgeable host, SMI can go places that other podcasts wouldn’t even know how to begin uncovering. When it comes to the entertainment industry, Brandon Harrington has a knack for it all. The personality has proven his creative talents in scriptwriting, audio production, and interview prowess this year alone.

Harrington’s interview skills are further expanded on as well. In recent years, as he’s moved into his roles as an interviewer and personality, those skills have become invaluable. Sit Brandon with a talent and regardless of walk of life, his unflinching honesty, unabashed vulnerability, and desire to learn and to understand others will invariably forge a deep connection with his guest. Even the most reluctant of on-air guests find themselves opening up to him, yielding often-untold stories or perspectives and highly sought and praised content across all formats.

So, with Harrington’s unique ability to facilitate conversations, SMI’s possibilities are limitless in what it can discover on ASPN. The stories each week are entertaining and raw — stories you don’t want to miss.

SMI podcasts boast stories from all different singer/songwriters, artists, musicians, and bands from every imaginable background. Tune in to hear riveting stories from your favorite artists.