SZA Kills Her Ex in New “Kill Bill” Video

SZA has shared a music video for her SOS standout track, “Kill Bill.” As evident by the title, the music video draws inspiration from the Quentin Tarantino film of the same name.

The video opens up with SZA weathering a shoot-out from her ex-beau and his group of lackeys. Soon after, she starts her revenge journey by suiting up in a Uma Thurman-inspired latex number. A badass motorcycle ride and a katana fight scene later, SZA cuts out the heart of her ex and licks it for an eerie twist ending.

Directed by Christian Breslauer, the video also nods to O-Ren Ishii’s anime sequence in the original film. Elsewhere the video teases a video for fellow SOS track, “Seek and Destroy.” Check out the video below.

“Kill Bill” is the third SOS track to get the video treatment, following “Shirt” and “Nobody Gets Me.”

The album arrived in December of last year after being teased for quite some time. SZA has already been heavily lauded for the pursuit, having achieved the highest streaming week in history for an R&B album, and the third-largest streaming week for an album released in 2022.

“A number one album and two songs in the top ten is NOT what I expected,” SZA said in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to Billboard. “I’m bad at celebrating myself but I wanna thank everybody that rallied around me and positively reinforced me these last few years.”

She continued, “Thank you to every person that poured into this album. I love my team. Thank y’all for loving and arguing about the album Lmaoo. Imma take another swing at it for the deluxe then shut up for a while. God is excellent.”

To celebrate the album’s release, SZA will kick off her first-ever arena tour on Feb. 21 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Stops along the trek include D.C., Boston, and Inglewood. The tour will wrap up on March 22 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Find the full run of dates, HERE.

Photo via Getty / Phillip Faraone