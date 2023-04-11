SZA’s “Kill Bill” Breaks Chart Record Set by Mary J. Blige

SZA‘s latest sophomore studio album SOS continues to dominate the Billboard charts.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

On Monday (April 10), Billboard revealed that the LP’s most popular song “Kill Bill” broke the record for longest weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart. Previously held by Mary J. Blige for her 2006 song “Be Without You,” “Kill Bill” set a new all-time high at 16 straight weeks.

.@sza's "Kill Bill" is now the longest running #1 hit by a lead female artist in Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart history, surpassing @maryjblige's "Be Without You" (16 weeks). pic.twitter.com/JkVtuuxOIR — chart data (@chartdata) April 10, 2023

Also given a Quentin Tarantino-inspired music video, “Kill Bill” was the highest-charting SOS song on the Billboard Hot 100. Peaking at No. 2, the song’s I might kill my ex, not the best idea hook has been giving the entire world earworms since the album’s early-December release.

In our recent story on American Songwriter about the track, titled “The Revengeful Meaning Behind SZA’s “Kill Bill,” AS writer Alex Hopper emphasizes how well SZA mimics the message of Tarantino’s classic Kill Bill film series. “SZA takes the storyline about an ex-bride getting revenge on her boss and applies it to her own life, to great appeal,” she writes.

SOS topped the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1 upon its release and held onto the spot for 10 consecutive weeks. Additionally, other songs from the album still remain on the Hot 100. “Shirt,” which peaked at No. 11, and “Snooze,” which peaked at No. 29, still hold firm inside the top 50 months later, proving SZA’s relevance as a leading pop and R&B fixture.

A day after triumphing over Blige with “Kill Bill,” SZA announced another leg of her SOS Tour set to begin in early June. First, the 33-year-old will fly to Europe for 10 straight shows starting in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on June 1 and ending in Dublin, Ireland, on June 21. Following that, she will return to the States to finish up the tour with 21 more U.S. shows.

(Photo via Getty / Phillip Faraone)