Taking Back Sunday Plot Comeback Album ‘152’

After months of speculation, rock group Taking Back Sunday confirmed their long-awaited eighth studio album is coming this fall. Produced by Tushar Apte, 152 includes ten new tracks that revisit the band’s gritty, emotionally charged trademark sound.

Set for release on October 27 via Fantasy Records, 152 breaks a seven-year-long stretch since their last full-length effort, Tidal Wave.

“152 offers a lot more hope and light than we first realized when we were in the thick of it, putting it all together,” a statement from the band reads. “We’ve been fortunate enough, through our music, to grow up with a lot of people going through the same things at the same time and probably feeling the same way. Our hope is that you’re able to find a little bit of yourself in this new collection of songs because you’re not alone, and neither are we.”

Fans can expect a collection of songs inspired by the group’s lengthy hiatus and the music industry’s ever-shifting culture and list of expectations.

“You would think after 20 years, we knew what each other is going to do,” lead vocalist Adam Lazzara adds. “But there were so many times making this record where I heard the initial idea and thought I knew where it would go, but then I was super surprised.”

“When we’re writing songs, the one thing we ask ourselves [is], ‘Is it capable of making people feel something?’ You try to make people feel emotion,” says drummer Mark O’Connell. “That’s the one goal we went in with, and we think we did it.”

152 includes Taking Back Sunday’s recent single “The One,” along with their new track “S’old,” which reflects on the passage of time and coping with the realities of growing older.

Watch the official music video for “S’old” below.

152 Track List:

1. “Amphetamine Smiles”

2. “S’old”

3. “The One”

4. “Keep Going”

5. “I Am the Only One Who Knows You”

6. “Quit Trying”

7. “Lightbringer”

8. “New Music Friday”

9. “Juice 2 Me”

10. “The Stranger”

