Nick Carter Faces His Third Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Nick Carter is currently facing a sexual abuse lawsuit for the third time. Carter’s latest accuser is a Jane Doe who stated that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the Backstreet Boys member when she was just 15 years old. “The impacts of Carter’s sexual abuse are ceaseless, causing plaintiff severe emotional distress, physical anguish, intimacy issues, and other complex trauma,” reads a statement from the plaintiff’s lawyer, per Billboard.

According to the lawsuit, Carter “knowingly provided alcohol and drugs” to the teen in 2003. The unnamed accuser claims she was assaulted on a boat and yacht, among other places, “despite her repeated refusals and requests for him to stop.” The alleged assaults resulted in the plaintiff suffering from sexually transmitted diseases and long-term trauma.

Also according to Billboard, Carter’s lawyer, Dale Hayes Jr., issued a statement regarding the newest allegation against the singer. “Now she’s at it yet again. But repeating the same false allegations in a new legal complaint doesn’t make them any more true,” Hayes Jr. said. “Nick is looking forward to the evidence being presented and the truth about these malicious schemes coming to light.”

Two previous lawsuits were filed against Carter, one by former Dream member Melissa Schuman and the other by Shannon “Shay” Ruth, a fan. Ruth claims that at 17 years old, she was assaulted by Carter while aboard a tour bus. Schuman claims Carter used “his role, status, and power as a well-known singer to gain access to, groom, manipulate, exploit, and sexually assault” her.

“I’ve faced extraordinary backlash for standing up for myself; I am not the first, however my intention is that I am the last. It’s time that powerful figures in the music industry get the message that they can no longer afford to enable and protect sexual predators,” Schuman said in 2023 statement to Rolling Stone. “I’m fighting to make the music industry a safer place to work and perform.”

Carter‘s former attorney, Michael Holtz, disputed Schuman’s claims against Carter. “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue. Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick — and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time,” Holtz told ET. “No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer — there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize.”

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images