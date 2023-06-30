Taylor Swift Debuts “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” In “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Trailer

Mark your calendars for July 7th as Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of her third album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), will finally be released. On Friday, she gave us a sneak peek of the revamped “Back to December” in the trailer for the upcoming season of the Prime Video series, The Summer I Turned Pretty. The trailer also treats us to her beloved Folklore track, “August.”

In the previous season’s trailer, Swift previewed “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” from the 1989 album. The second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will be available on July 14th. The show stars Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, and Christopher Briney.

Swift recently revealed the complete tracklist of the new album, along with the impressive lineup of featured guests, including Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams.

“I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with @yelyahwilliams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album,” she revealed on Instagram.

“They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th.”

Speak Now, the third studio album by Swift was originally released on October 25, 2010, under Big Machine Records. The album garnered immense success, with several hits including “Mine,” “Back to December,” “Sparks Fly,” and “Ours.”

The album sold one million copies in its debut week and dominated the Billboard 200 for six consecutive weeks. The RIAA awarded it a six-times platinum certification. At the 54th Annual Grammy Awards in 2012, Speak Now received a nomination for Best Country Album, with “Mean” winning both Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

Following a dispute over the ownership of her back catalog, Swift made the announcement that she would be re-recording the album.

