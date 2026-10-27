Taylor Swift Jokingly Reveals the Prank That Left Her Unable To Sleep and Estranged From Brad Paisley

Taylor Swift has a bone to pick with Brad Paisley. The country star inducted Swift into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, but she still jokingly took aim at him during her speech.

“We’ve been estranged since 2007,” Swift quipped of Paisley, per Rolling Stone. “He took a tour prank too far, filled my entire tour bus with live crickets, thousands of them. For months I couldn’t sleep. All night I considered buying a pet lizard to eradicate the problem.”

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The prank occurred nearly two decades ago when Swift opened for Paisley on his Bonfires & Amplifiers Tour.

Despite Swift’s estrangement joke, the pair have remained on good terms since the trek. In fact, Paisley attended her wedding to Travis Kelce earlier this year.

Taylor Swift Gushes Over Nashville in Induction Speech

It wasn’t just Paisley who had a positive impact on Swift during her career. Rather, it was the Nashville community as a whole.

“There is no music community like this music community,” she said of Music City. “I know. I checked all the communities. There’s no one doing it.”

Later in her speech, Swift went on to note, “I’ve been very fortunate I’ve gotten to genre hop and travel the world and write with so many different people and in so many different ways. And the only reason that I’ve been able to have that kind of dexterity in my creative process is because of the fundamentals and the foundation that I learned here in Nashville.”

“I never forget that for a single second when I tell every single person I know about what we have here,” she said. “I’m so incredibly honored to be inducted into this sacred club, especially at this point in my life.”

Swift, who’s now the youngest-ever inductee, concluded by telling the audience that she’d “cherish” the honor forever.

“Nashville is the place that honed and polished the thing about myself and the thing about my life that I am the most proud of and the most passionate about,” she said. “So to be here with you and to be getting to have this moment, I am truly grateful and it just feels like one of those amazing Nashville moments I’m going to revisit on a rainy day.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS