Sunday, May 24, 2020
Home Features Articles
FeaturesArticlesLos Angeles

Bob Dylan’s Birthday Party, Part 2: Ten Lesser Known Dylan Songs

Paul Zollo

-

In honor of his 79th birthday today, ten of Dylan’s greatest but often neglected songs

Bob Dylan, “Please Crawl Out Your Window,” 1965.
Bob Dylan with Mark Knopfler, The Electric “Blind Willie McTell”
Bob Dylan, “I’ll Keep It With Mine”
Bob Dylan, “Love Sick”
Bob Dylan, “Changing of the Guards”
Bob Dylan, “Too Much of Nothing”
Bob Dylan, “Series of Dreams”
Bob Dylan, “Song To Woody”
Bob Dylan, “Joey”
Bette Midler & Bob Dylan, “Nuggets of Rain” A duet.

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts