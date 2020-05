Music powerhouse Sara Evans has never been one to cave to the status quo. She’s never been one to stay quiet when there were things to be said. Moreover, she has never been one to deny her intuition. And last year, her intuition told her it was time to try something a little bit different, […]

To view this content, you must be an American Songwriter Member. Already a Member? Sign In Here. The Benefits of Membership: Subscription to the American Songwriter Print Magazine

Access to all Feature Magazine Content Online

Access to Print Edition Archives

Premium content in our Songwriter U section

Discounts on vinyl, Songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners

Exclusive access to members-only contests and giveaways Become a Member Today