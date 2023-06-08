Tenacious D Adds U.S. Dates to 2023 Spicy Meatball Tour

Tenacious D – the duo consisting of Jack Black and Kyle Gass – are bringing their Spicy Meatball Tour to the U.S. this fall.

Videos by American Songwriter

The comedy rock duo will romp around Europe for the summer, playing shows in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, England, and more. After wrapping up the final date in Europe, Black and Gass will head back stateside for a show in Los Angeles.

Other stops along the U.S. tour include cities in Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, North Carolina, and Indiana. Find their full tour dates, below.

Tickets for the shows are now on sale from Tenacious D’s website.

Tenacious D recently returned with their first bit of new music since 2018 with the track “Video Games.” The song makes use of a country-rock motif as the duo sings about their love of video games that has continued into adulthood.

I never play video games / Maybe a once in a while a little bit of Fallout 4 / But that’s okay, not right now, I got things to do, they sing, trying to convince themselves that their video game obsession has subsided.

The release is quite timely given Black’s appearance in the lauded Super Mario Bros. Movie. In addition to his voice-acting duties, Black released original music for the film: a humorous ditty titled “Peaches.”

Prior to sharing “Video Games,” the duo covered Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” and performed a medley of Beatles hits on a SiriusXM show.

Tenacious D 2023 Tour Dates

6-7 Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle

6-8 Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock Festival

6-10 Milan, Italy – Carroponte

6-12 Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall

6-13 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

6-14 Rotterdam, Netherlands – Ahoy

6-16 London, England – O2 Arena

6-18 Clisson, France – Hellfest Open Air Festival

6-25 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

9-6 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

9-7 Franklin, TN – Firstbank Amphitheater

9-9 Indianapolis, IN – All IN Music Festival

9-11 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

9-13 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

9-14 Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

9-15 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Photo (Credit: Travis Shinn) / Courtesy The Oriel