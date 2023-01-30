Tennessee Songwriters Week is Back: Here’s What You Should Know

Tennessee Songwriters Week is back for its fifth year and we’ve got all the details.

Tennessee Songwriters Week is a celebration of—you guessed it—the songwriter, a role that has put Tennessee on the musical map and cemented the state’s legacy as a music destination. The goal of the event is, of course, to support genre-spanning songwriters, support music venues, and promote diverse music that can be found across the state. Helmed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the event helps to drive visitation, inspiring travelers and locals alike to experience the state’s storied music history, attractions, and venues.

Tennessee Songwriters Week 2023 will kick off with qualifying rounds during the first two weeks of February with select statewide venues hosting the rounds in person from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11. Each entrant must sing one original song that does not exceed five minutes. The entrant must own the rights to perform the song they either wrote or co-wrote.

Every performance is judged by a panel of at least three individuals from the songwriting community in and around Tennessee, who score performers based on song quality, its lyrical originality, and clarity, as well as performance, the song’s sound quality, and the song and artist’s ability to connect with the audience.

Up to twenty songwriters from each venue of the qualifying rounds will advance to the showcase events, taking place from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25. Seven pre-determined locations in Memphis, Franklin, Gallatin, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Gatlinburg, and Johnson City, Tennessee will play host to the showcases where approximately 140 songwriters will display their craft.

Seven showcase finalists, one from each showcase venue, will get the opportunity to share their original songs on the historic stage at Nashville’s The Bluebird Cafe on March 26. Finalists will also receive additional prizes, including a one-year membership to the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), as well as a commemorative Taylor guitar.

Images courtesy TSW.