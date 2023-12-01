Terry Klein Delivers Candid Confessions on Vulnerable ‘Leave the Light On’

Terry Klein

Leave the Light On

(Independent release)

3.5 out of 5 stars

Terry Klein’s fourth album—and second with producer Thomm Jutz at the helm—Leave the Light On, is a thoughtful set of songs and seemingly his most personal and vulnerable work yet. As always there’s a specific attention to detail and nuance. The fact that it arrives less than two years following his last effort not only testifies to his due diligence, but also to the inspiration he felt so early on.

That precision and poignancy is evident throughout, from the tender and touching “Wedding Day Eve” to the quiet and contemplative echoes of “Oh Melissa,” “That Used To Be My Train,” and “Sky Blue LeBaron,” songs that convey softer, subdued sentiments. Not every offering finds the same degree of remorse and reflection; the matter-of-fact “Shimmers and Hums,” the more assertive strains of “This Too Shall Pass,” and the rugged repast of “Starting At Zero” are delivered with the same sort of honesty and conviction, but also find Klein feeling somewhat less unrepentant and perhaps even a little less forsaken.

Klein’s combination of passion and perseverance makes Leave the Light On a significant effort, one that affirms the fact that as both an artist and individual, he knows how to use his voice to create songs that resonate with erstwhile emotions and stoic sentiment. A track like “A Dollar, Two Quarters, and a Dime” may seem somewhat trivial at first, but Klein’s determined delivery gives it added meaning and additional impact.

Ultimately, one can only hope Klein overcomes whatever obstacles remain in his way; on the other hand, he’s clearly found his muse and has allowed it to give him the motivation needed to pursue his passion. There are likely lots of people that will relate to the certain uncertainty Klein sings about, and in that regard, Leave the Light On may just be a beacon of hope for those who find themselves in similar situations.

