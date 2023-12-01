Bruce Dickinson Returns with “Afterglow of Ragnarok,” Comic Book Series

Bruce Dickinson unveiled his first solo single in nearly 20 years, “Afterglow Of Ragnarok,” from his forthcoming album The Mandrake Project, out March 1, 2024. The Iron Maiden frontman revealed the new video for the single during the CXP23 Comic-Con in Sao Paulo, Brazil, along with details on the album, and an upcoming comic series.



I am your very soul / The one you do not know / I am the truth that’s playing / Hide and seek sings Dickinson wails through the high-powered “Afterglow of Ragnarok,” which was co-written and co-produced with Roy Z, who also worked on his previous solo releases Balls To Picasso, Accident Of Birth, The Chemical Wedding, and the most recent, Tyranny Of Souls, released in 2005.



Dickinson described the single as “a heavy song.” He added, “There’s a great big riff driving it, but there’s also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings.”

Most of the 10 tracks of The Mandrake Project were recorded at the Doom Room in Los Angeles, California with co-producer Roy Z, who also doubled up as a bassist and guitarist, along with keyboardist Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, who last worked with Dickinson on Tyranny Of Souls.

“This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it,” said Dickinson in a previous statement. “Roy Z and I have been planning, writing, and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it. I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life.”



Accompanying the single is a video penned by Dickinson and British writer Tony Lee, whose credits span 2000AD, Doctor Who, Star Trek, and more. Directed by Ryan Mackfall, the video for “Afterglow of Ragnarok” features Dr. Necropolis, the main protagonist throughout The Mandrake Project, and sets the scene for the larger story that will unfold in the songs and through the comic series.





In partnership with Z2 Comics, Dickinson is also releasing an accompanying comic series tied to the album, written by Tony Lee and illustrated by Staz Johnson, with the first of 12 issues arriving on January 17, 2024. An eight-page comic book prequel also accompanies the 7” gatefold vinyl release of the single.



The album also includes the track “Eternity Has Failed,” which initially appeared on Iron Maiden’s 2015 album The Book of Souls as “If Eternity Should Fail.”



Supporting The Mandrake Project, Dickinson will also embark on a nine-date tour in Mexico and Brazil in April 2024, along with more dates added in the new year.

‘The Mandrake Project’ Tracklisting:

“Afterglow Of Ragnarok” “Many Doors To Hell” “Rain On The Graves” “Resurrection Men” “Fingers In The Wounds” “Eternity Has Failed” “Mistress Of Mercy” “Face In The Mirror” “Shadow Of The Gods” “Sonata (Immortal Beloved)”

