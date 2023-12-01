Country Music Star Set to Perform at Ceremony of Kentucky Governor’s Second Inauguration

On November 7, voters in Kentucky converged at voting centers to decide between Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear or Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron. While closely watched by Americans all over the country, as the counting ended, Gov. Beshear won reelection for his second term. Excited about his victory, apparently, the Governor is celebrating his inauguration with an entire day of ceremonies and festivities. And to make it even better, the Democrat announced a certain country music star, who grew up in Kentucky, will perform.

Breaking down the celebration, scheduled to take place on December 12, some of the events included a breakfast reception, a worship service, and even an evening ball. Wanting to share the victory with Kentucky, the parade will feature both healthcare workers and educators serving as grand marshals. During his inaugural speech, Gov. Beshear will outline his goals for the state throughout his second four-year term.

A Party For The Ages

Pulling out all the stops for his inauguration celebration, country music star Tyler Childers will also perform. A native of eastern Kentucky, Gov. Beshear explained meeting with the singer during a press conference. “You could tell how important home and place is to him.”

Proud of citizens of Kentucky making waves in country music, Gov. Beshear praised Childers and rapper Jack Harlow. He said, “What we’re seeing right now is, whether it is in entertainment or in other areas, so many Kentuckians not only succeeding but really proud of being a Kentuckian. And I think that’s really important, as we are rewriting our history and we’re writing a new future.”

Gov. Beshear’s wife, Britainy, also discussed the day-long festivities and wanting to honor the citizens who helped Kentucky grow and overcome. “We want to pay tribute to how Kentuckians have come together and gotten through so many hard times over the past four years.” She later added, “Kentuckians have met every challenge with love, compassion and empathy for one another. And that is exactly how we must approach the next four years.”

With Childers set to perform and events taking place all day, it’s apparent that Kentucky knows how to party.

(Photo by Stephen Cohen/Getty Images)