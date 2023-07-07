The 10 Most Patriotic Rock Songs

It can be hard to pinpoint exactly what patriotism is. America celebrated its Independence Day on July 4, and across the country, people enjoyed BBQs, baseball, and seeing family and friends. But the moment comes at a time when the country feels split over major issues. How things will work out is anyone’s guess.

Videos by American Songwriter

But we here at American Songwriter want to remind our readers out there that we should all treat each other with respect and kindness. And, well, what better way to do that than with some good ol’ fashion rockin’ out!? Below, we wanted to celebrate the country with 10 rock songs that do just that.

Without further ado, put your American Flags up, your hands to your hearts, and let’s remember the best of who we are and what this country means. Expression and community. And music!

1. “We’re an American Band,” Grand Funk Railroad

Released in 1973 from the album of the same name, “We’re an American Band” is a feel-good romp that puts you in the driver’s seat of your own band. All of a sudden you’re in the band too. This is your anthem!

2. “Star Spangled Banner,” Jimi Hendrix

Iconic, unprecedented, and often copied but never duplicated, Jimi Hendrix made a statement about music, identity, and performance with this at Woodstock in 1969. It will live on, as the gold standard.

3. “Ragged Old Flag,” Johnny Cash

Released in 1974 on the album of the same name, “Ragged Old Flag” talks about the story of the American flag—all the wars, the turmoil, and all that the country, and its flag, have been through. Written around the time of Nixon’s resignation, Cash was thinking about what the country meant to him.

4. “Rockin’ in the U.S.A.,” KISS

A loud thrash through a rocking love of the country by the New York City-born band that made face-painting cool. Sing along with friends with your beer cans in the air to this 1977 rocker.

5. “America,” Simon & Garfunkel

Released in 1968, “America” is about hitchhiking across America, both the land and its people. The singer is looking for America within its boundaries.

6. “Born in the U.S.A.,” Bruce Springsteen

The 1984 song with perhaps the most patriotic chorus, has a bit of a subtler meaning than just being proud of where you come from in the U.S. It’s about the troubles and effects of war, specifically the Vietnam War.

7. “Living in the USA,” Steve Miller Band

Released in 1968, this “political tune” as Miller called it, talks about the quandaries the country was facing in the ’60s. The hope and the failures. Sung with a propelling folk-blues style.

8. “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.,” John Mellencamp

Released in 1985, “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” is an ode to rock music of an earlier generation. Rock loving rock, what could be better? Add a little U.S. pride and a history lesson and you’ve got a hit.

9. “This Land is Your Land,” Woody Guthrie

First published in 1945, “This Land is Your Land” is probably folk singer Woody Guthrie’s best-known song. It’s one many learn in elementary school. It talks about the beautiful expanse that is the U.S. and how it belongs to all people. An important message from someone whose guitar reads “This Machine Kills Fascists.”

10. “Ohio,” Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Ending this list with a protest song from a great 1960s quartet. When the U.S. military killed students at the campus of Kent University, something shifted in the culture. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young captured it here. For as beautiful and progressive as America can be, a big part of that is dissent and protest.

Photo by Rob DeMartin / Courtesy of Shore Fire Media