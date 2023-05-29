AI Picks the 5 Most Patriotic Songs

Everyone has their own definition of patriotism. Yet when it comes to songs that embody patriotism in America, there are a handful that immediately come to mind.

Videos by American Songwriter

In honor of Memorial Day, we asked AI to name the five most patriotic songs in America and the answers are tried and true favorites you’d expect. Songs by Bruce Springsteen and Woody Guthrie make the cut, including one song that was written in response to another one on this list. Check them out below.

1. “The Star-Spangled Banner”

It’d be a shock if the national anthem wasn’t at the top of this list. This song with its famous lyrics written by Francis Scott Key and the music by John Stafford Smith, is known and loved by all who call America home. Artists like Whitney Houston, The Chicks, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Hudson are among the many who’ve done the anthem justice, as it’s often performed at the start of major sports games. “It symbolizes the bravery and resilience of the American people,” Chat GPT accurately describes.

2. “God Bless America”

Coming in close second to “The Star-Spangled Banner” is “God Bless America.” Another staple in the canon of patriotic music in America, Irving Berlin led the charge in writing the song while serving in the Army during World War I. Kate Smith’s rendition helped elevate the song’s popularity throughout the 1940s in the midst of World War II and became her signature song.

“Written by Irving Berlin, ‘God Bless America’ is a heartfelt and patriotic song that expresses gratitude for the freedoms and blessings enjoyed by the citizens of the United States,” AI writes.

3. “America the Beautiful”

“America the Beautiful” is another timeless, patriotic classic. Written by Katharine Lee Bates and composed by Samuel A. Ward, the song dates back to the 1880s and originally started as a poem by Bates that first appeared in the Fourth of July edition of The Congregationalist in 1895.

“This song, with lyrics by Katharine Lee Bates and music by Samuel A. Ward, celebrates the natural beauty and diversity of the United States,” according to AI. “It evokes a sense of pride and appreciation for the country.”

4. “This Land is Your Land”

We have legendary songwriter and folk icon Woody Guthrie to thank for “This Land is Your Land.” As one of the country’s most popular folk songs, “This Land” was allegedly written as a dig against “God Bless America” after he grew weary from hearing Smith’s version constantly on the radio.

AI seemingly didn’t take that into consideration with its response saying, “Woody Guthrie’s classic folk song has become a symbol of American patriotism. It reflects a sense of inclusiveness and unity, highlighting the vastness and beauty of the American landscape.” The song was added to the National Recording Registry in 2002.

5. “Born in the U.S.A”

While all the other songs on this list are patriotic standards that date back to the 1800s and early-mid 1900s, Bruce Springsteen’s hit, “Born in the U.S.A.,” is the most recently released patriotic song. AI gets it right when it acknowledges that the hit written solely by Springsteen is often misinterpreted. The song takes aim at the Vietnam War and gives a voice to the struggles of working-class Americans as he sings, Got in a little hometown jam/So they put a rifle in my hand/Sent me off to a foreign land/To go and kill the yellow man.

“This rock anthem has often been misunderstood due to its upbeat melody,” AI notes. “However, the lyrics delve into the struggles and challenges faced by Vietnam War veterans, shining a light on the complexities of American patriotism.”

Photo by: Universal History Archive/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images