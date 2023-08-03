Known as the Queen of Disco, Donna Summer’s voice danced and soared through dance clubs and house parties in the 1970s. She had a string of hits, including songs like “Last Dance” and “Love to Love You Baby.”

Summer, who was born in Boston, passed away at the age of 63 in 2012. In between, she led a life of glamour, success, and fame, although, the skilled singer and performer also appreciated her time away from the limelight.

With so much love and adoration, as well as so much commercial praise, one might wonder what the disco queen has to say about her craft, career, life, and love. What did she have to say about the world around her?

These are the 15 best Donna Summer quotes.

1. “God had to create disco music so I could be born and be successful.”

2. “When I’m not working I try to stay out of the public eye as much as possible.”

3. “Nobody wants you to stop, obviously because you’re a moneymaking machine. But you have to make the decision and you have to move forward. So I took time off to have babies and do all that.”

4. “I don’t really try to predict what can and will happen with things. Sometimes you think something’s gonna be a huge success, and it isn’t. And sometimes you pay no attention to something whatsoever, and God just makes it into everything.”

5. “I want a private life, I truly do. I’m not just pretending to want one like lots of celebrities.”

6. “I don’t care if I’m beautiful; I don’t care what I am on the outside. It isn’t about the outside.”

7. “I am sensual and very physical. I’m very erotic. But my sexuality exists on a sort of a fantasy level.”

8. “I don’t keep a press agent because I think people need to have a break from you.”

9. “A friend of mine called and said they’re interested in having you do a song for the new Pokemon. All my kids are grown up, so I’d heard of it, but I didn’t really know what it was.”

10. “I think that I’m just a normal girl, you know.”

11. “Having the hits is just more work.”

12. “But I like to know that someone is stronger than I am. I want to be able to know that if I get tired, somebody is there to hold up the fort. I like knowing that I can’t pick a refrigerator alone. God did not make me strong enough to do that.”

13. “My life was changed in one breath from God.”

14. “If you’ve never been to one of my concerts. I want you to know that it is OK to scream and yell.”

15. “I’m just an ordinary person that did some extraordinary things.”

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns