Brandi Carlile Announces 2022 Tour Dates

After her stirring performance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Brandi Carlile announced on Monday (October 25) her upcoming 2022 tour dates.

For fans, ticket pre-sale will commence on Thursday (Oct. 28) with general on-sale availability on Friday (Oct. 29). For more purchase information, visit Carlile’s website here.

On Monday, Carlile took to Twitter to amplify the announcement, saying, “Hey friends! Don’t miss us on our ‘Beyond These Silent Days’ Tour! I NEED to be with my people again and absolutely throw down with y’all. Sign up for the BC newsletter before 5pm PST Tues. to receive a pre-sale code, which gives you FIRST ACCESS to tickets! Link in bio!”

Hey friends! Don’t miss us on our ‘Beyond These Silent Days’ Tour!

I NEED to be with my people again and absolutely throw down with y’all 😭🤘❤️Sign up for the BC newsletter before 5pm PST Tues. to receive a pre-sale code, which gives you FIRST ACCESS to tickets! Link in bio! pic.twitter.com/fETQiKK1X9 — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) October 25, 2021

Also on Twitter, Carlile praised her co-workers for a week on SNL, saying, “You sure do know how to make a girls dreams come true @nbcsnl! The twins and I are eternally grateful to have shared the stage with the comedic genius that is @jasonsudeikis and the wonderful once in a lifetime cast and crew at SNL – I will NEVER forget it.”

You sure do know how to make a girls dreams come true @nbcsnl! The twins and I are eternally grateful to have shared the stage with the comedic genius that is @jasonsudeikis and the wonderful once in a lifetime cast and crew at SNL – I will NEVER forget it.🤘😍 https://t.co/Tvdj3wSFOT — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) October 24, 2021

The six-time Grammy Award-winner also released her memoir, Broken Horses, earlier this year, which quickly became a New York Times bestseller. She’s also recently noted she’d like to be the new frontperson for Soundgarden. What a time to be her!

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:

(On-sale this Friday, October 29 at 10:00am local time)

November 6—New York, NY—Carnegie Hall (SOLD OUT)

February 1-5—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend (SOLD OUT)

April 22—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush 2022

April 29—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Music Festival

June 11—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheatre*

June 24—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre†

July 8—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 9—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 30—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center+

August 6—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island#

August 18—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion§

September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre~

September 10—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre§

October 21—Boston, MA—TD Garden^

October 22—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden^

*with special guests Sarah McLachlan and Lucius and featuring Celisse

†with special guest Lucius

‡with special guests Indigo Girls and Celisse and featuring Lucius

+with special guests Lake Street Dive and Celisse

#with special guests Ani DeFranco and Celisse

§with special guests Indigo Girls and Allison Russell

~with special guests Lucius and Allison Russell

^with special guest Brittany Howard