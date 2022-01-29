Brandi Carlile to Begin “Beyond These Silent Days” Tour This Summer

After her Saturday Night Live debut in 2021, Brandi Carlile announced her Beyond These Silent Days Tour. The summer 2022 tour will feature special guests and long-time companions Ani DeFranco, Brittany Howard, Celisse, Indigo Girls, Lake Street Drive, Lucius, Sarah McLachlan, and Allison Russel.

The tour kicks off at Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington, featuring Sarah McLachlan, Lucius, and Celisse. A special guest will be featured at nearly every location – click here to see who will be coming to your city.

Revitalized in multicolored, ‘50s Elvis-inspired suits, Carlile brings old-school rock and roll glam and marries it perfectly to her Americana roots in her new album “In These Silent Days.”

Carlile told Apple Music her 7th studio album was written in quiet reflection in the woods near her cabin in the Cascades. As a traveling artist during the COVID-19 crisis, Carlile and other touring artists retreated to their homes, away from the crowds and away from the fast-paced beat of their everyday musical world.

“I realized how much affirmation I get from strangers, other people, how dependent I’ve been on it since I was 8 years old—that life-affirming response that you get from an audience when you perform,” she said.

Fighting the quiet of the woods, she said the stillness, while much needed, was a tough change of pace. In her time away from the stage, Carlile, maybe unwillingly at times, began a renewed journey of self-discovery, eventually leading to the creation of her new album and the writing of her memoir and album single “Broken Horses.”

“Broken Horses, the reason I named it after the book, is that the book just unlocked so many emotions for me and gave me so much perspective and allowed me to not feel shame about the things I was feeling,” she said.

“With Broken Horses, I realized after some reflection, I had some really righteous anger about the way that I’ve come up in this world as a queer person and the ways that’s affected my marriage, my family, my faith. And I wanted to scream about it a little bit.”

In the process of returning to herself with the album, Carlile wants the album to be just as much an exploration process for the listener, to ignite the self-reflection journey for her audience with a question, rather than trying to provide an answer or solution for the trying times.

“That’s why it’s ‘In These Silent Days.’ It’s a question: What did you learn? What did you make of yourself? What did you lose? What happened to you in this time? I want to invite people to reflect because it’s such a pivotal time in human history, and a real spiritual upheaval for so many people in really positive and really negative, complicated ways.”

Many locations are currently sold out and limited seating is available – grab your tickets here or through Carlile’s website.

Show Dates:

Sat. Jun 11 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

Fri. Jun 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Sat. Jun 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Fri. July 8 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Sat. July 9 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Sat. July 30 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat. Aug 6 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Thu. Aug 18 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Fri. Sep 9 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat. Sep 10 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images