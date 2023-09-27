The 1975 Will Take an ‘Indefinite Hiatus’ from Touring, a Sweaty Matty Healy Said Onstage

Fans of The 1975 may need to brace themselves. Lead singer Matty Healy has confirmed that the band will soon be taking a live show hiatus.

Videos by American Songwriter

Onstage with his shirt open and drenched in sweat, Healy said at the opening night of their current North American tour that they simply need a break. “We love coming to this place and playing for you guys whenever we have the chance, and it’s wonderful you’re all here,” Healy said in fan-captured video from the gig on September 26 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

“After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus of shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight.”

[RELATED: The 1975 Extend ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ Tour into 2024]

It’s important to note that Healy specifically didn’t say the band was going on hiatus from recording music, only touring. And there’s more good news: The group recently announced a string of 2024 U.K. and European dates for their Still… at Their Very Best Tour, which will kick off on February 9, 2024 at Glasglow’s OVO Hydro then will head to London’s O2 arena on February 12 and 13 followed by dates in Manchester on February 18 and 21.

The final date scheduled at the moment is at Amsterdam’s AFAS Live On March 24, 2024. That’s a full six months from now before the hiatus would begin.

When the frontman spoke to NME last year about the release of their fifth album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, he said their At Their Vest Best Tour was inspired by their growth as a group.

“When I made A Brief Inquiry [Into Online Relationships], we’d grown up a bit. The idea of The 1975 continuing to grow up wasn’t a fear because it wasn’t unsexy,” he said at the time. “Now it’s kind of the sexiest thing about us. That’s why the tour is called At Their Very Best. We’ve got our shit sorted.”

The singer-songwriter recently released a campaign video hyping up the U.S. leg of the band’s tour. He made references to “second chances,” “forging a path forward, even in the face of mistakes,” and “redemption.”

Find the tour dates and ticket information for The 1975’s remaining tour dates here.

photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images