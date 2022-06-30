The 20 Best Madonna Quotes

Madonna. If she didn’t invent the one-name legacy then she sure made it real.

She was the Queen of Pop and is still making waves today, with new movies about her career set for release in 2022 and beyond.

Madonna has recorded some of the biggest pop songs of all time, from “Material Girl” to “Like A Virgin” to “Like A Prayer.” She has graced book covers, photo albums, and countless tours playing to even more fans.

But what did the now-63-year-old Michigan-born singer have to say about the world outside the songs she sang? What were her thoughts on life, love, career, and craft? That is the subject of today’s inquiry.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the best 20 Madonna quotes.

1. “I’m tough, I’m ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a bitch, okay.”

2. “No matter who you are, no matter what you did, no matter where you’ve come from, you can always change, become a better version of yourself.”

3. “To be brave is to love someone unconditionally, without expecting anything in return. To just give. That takes courage because we don’t want to fall on our faces or leave ourselves open to hurt.”

4. “I laugh at myself. I don’t take myself completely seriously. I think that’s another quality that people have to hold on to… you have to laugh, especially at yourself.”

5. “Sick and perverted always appeals to me.”

6. “A lot of people are afraid to say what they want. That’s why they don’t get what they want.”

7. “I stand for freedom of expression, doing what you believe in, and going after your dreams.”

8. “If your joy is derived from what society thinks of you, you’re always going to be disappointed.”

9. “Poor is the man whose pleasure depends on the permission of another.”

10. “I’ve been popular and unpopular successful and unsuccessful loved and loathed and I know how meaningless it all is. Therefore I feel free to take whatever risks I want.”

11. “Power is being told you’re not loved and not being destroyed by it.”

12. “I am my own experiment. I am my own work of art.”

13. “When I’m hungry, I eat. When I’m thirsty, I drink. When I feel like saying something, I say it.”

14. “Everyone probably thinks that I’m a raving nymphomaniac, that I have an insatiable sexual appetite when the truth is I’d rather read a book.”

15. “If it’s bitter at the start, then it’s sweeter in the end.”

16. “Family is everything. Family comes first. It’s not what I expected it to be, but nothing ever is.”

17. “We learn our lessons; we get hurt; we want revenge. Then we realize that actually, happiness and forgiving people is the best revenge.”

18. “Beauty is where you find it.”

19. “We all fall to the floor at some point. It’s how you pick yourself up that’s the real challenge. Isn’t it?”

20. “Fame is a form of misunderstanding.”