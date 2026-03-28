Madonna Can’t Stand This Nickname Given to Her Because of Her Hit Song: “It’s a Title I Got Stuck With”

Even if you don’t think you know any songs by Madonna, you likely have the words to her 1985 hit “Material Girl” memorized. The song established Madonna as a pop icon, obviously. It’s also been covered by stars like Britney Spears and Hilary Duff since its initial release. However, take it as a warning from Madonna herself, don’t call her by the title. She doesn’t take a liking to it.

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The singer even told Britain’s Daily Star, as reported by Page Six, “I hate that name.”

“Everyone relates that title to me because of the song I did like 300 years ago,” the pop starlet shared. “It’s a title I got stuck with. When I first did the song, it was meant in an ironic way, as I don’t think of myself as a materialistic person. I hate that name but I do love clothes and fashion and I love beautiful things.”

Even in a 2009 interview with Rolling Stone, the pop star admitted that the reason why she liked “Material Girl” and “Like A Virgin” wasn’t because they were relatable to her. She actually felt that they weren’t representative of her at all.

“I liked them both because they were ironic and provocative at the same time, but also unlike me.” She explained, “I am not a materialistic person, and I certainly wasn’t a virgin, and, by the way, how can you be like a virgin? I liked the play on words, I thought they were clever.”

Madonna Reveals Her Favorite Song From Her Discography

After a long and successful career, Madonna has rightfully earned the title of best-selling female artist of all time. Over the years, the singer has accumulated several top-charting hits. Some of these include “Like A Virgin”, “Like A Prayer”, “Vogue”, “Music”, and “4 Minutes”. Although she’s expressed disdain for some of her hits in the past, there’s no doubt these songs have helped her get to where she is now.

So, if Madonna isn’t a big fan of “Material Girl”, what’s her favorite song of hers?

The pop star told E News in 2015, “My all-time favorite Madonna song is ‘B*tch, I’m Madonna’—naturally.” However, she still had to get a word in about her 1985 classic. “My least favorite is ‘Material Girl.’ I never, ever want to hear it again!”

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