Madonna Shares How Being Pregnant Changed Her Outlook on Spirituality

In a deep conversation with Jay Shetty, iconic pop star Madonna spoke about the spiritual path she’s been on for the past several decades and how life-changing it’s been for her to live with a sense of purpose. For a while, the singer admitted that she wasn’t necessarily convinced spirituality was right for her. However, it was when she found out that she was pregnant with her first child that her opinion changed.

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“I was pregnant with my daughter, Lola, my oldest daughter,” Madonna shared. “And I suddenly realized, I was living in LA. I suddenly realized I’m going to be responsible for another human being. What am I going to teach her?”

“I have a great work ethic. Yes, I’m very ambitious. All of those things,” she continued. “I definitely was fueled by an inner drive, but I would not say that I was spiritual or conscious. When I was pregnant, I suddenly realized I knew nothing, and I was a slave or a victim of other people’s opinions of me. And I didn’t have really, even though it looks like and looked like I was confident, brave, audacious, whatever, you know, deep down inside, I was not.”

That’s when the singer found Kabbalah, a belief system that seeks to understand God, the universe, and the human soul’s connection to them. According to her, having a spiritual life ended up being what saved her life for the better.

Madonna on Why You Need Spirituality To Have Success

During his conversation with Madonna, Jay Shetty remarked that many people assume success and spirituality don’t go together. According to Madonna, though, “You need to be spiritual to be successful.” She explained to him also that this doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be religious.

“Everybody has to find the path that speaks to them and resonates with them,” Madonna shared. “But I do think it’s important to have one. And I dare say if you didn’t have a spiritual path, you wouldn’t be as successful as you are today.”

She added, “You like 100% can have a spiritual life and be successful. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have one.”

Madonna is known by many to be “The Queen of Pop”, as well as one of the most iconic figures in music from the past several decades. She’s not only one of the highest-paid female musicians ever, but is also the best-selling female artist of all time, according to Guinness World Records. If she swears by spirituality as being the secret to success, we’ll have to take her word for it.

Photo by: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation