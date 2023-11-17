The 20 Best Megan Thee Stallion Quotes

If there’s one person out there in the world of music who is impossible to ignore, it’s bodacious rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The lyricist, performer, and recent actor is like a hypnotizing beam of light, entertainment incarnate.

With all of this spotlight the rapper has been under, we began to wonder what Megan has to say about the world outside of her music career. In the curated quotes below, you will gain insight into her source of confidence, lessons learned from her mom, competition among women, and much more.

1. “I was an only child so, at home, I’m turnt up by myself, doing whatever I wanna do.”

2. “It’s not just about being sexy, it’s about being confident and me being confident in my sexuality.”

3. “I don’t feel like I’m in competition with anybody. If I’m worried about beating somebody else, I’m not going to be the best version of me. It shouldn’t be a competition because somebody else winning is not going to make me lose.”

4. “Men are objects to me.”

5. “I’m a pretty open person, and very little can embarrass me.”

6. “My momma wasn’t a weak person and she wasn’t a complainer. So I don’t wanna be like that.”

7. “I was kind of shy about telling people that I could rap for the longest.”

8. “Before I do anything, I practice it for a while, and then when I know it’s the bomb, then I’m gonna present it to everybody.”

9. “You know how many men make music without biting each other’s heads off? Why do we have to do that? There’s room for everybody. I really couldn’t care less what the next girl’s doing. If she’s shining, that’s good. It’s not taking away from my light.”

10. “When you go to college you can just be whoever you wanna be. So I got there and I’m like, Yeah, I’m a rapper.”

11. “Since I was younger, I’ve always had the same body. Older guys would always be like, ‘Oh you a stallion.’ I finally had to ask, like, is that a good thing? Everybody pretty much took it and ran with it, and then I put it as my main name on Twitter. Ever since then everybody’s just been calling me Stallion.”

12. “My music is me letting the world know how confident I am in myself, and me basically telling other women—and guys—how confident and how comfortable I believe they should be.”

13. “My mom was a rapper and she really shaped me as a woman, and the music that she was letting me listen to as a child really pushed me in the direction that I’m going in right now.”

14. “A man could come in the room with his hair not cut, not done, pants around his ankles and people still gon’ be like, ‘Oh, that’s his style. It’s cool.’ Being a woman, you have to be on your P’s and Q’s at all times, because not only do you have to keep up your appearance for men, but other women judge you so hard.”

15. “Once you really know yourself, can’t nobody tell you nothing about you.”

16. “I feel like, when people realize that they are the only person they need to impress, everybody’s life will be a lot smoother.”

17. “I like movies that make you semi fall in love with the villain so you have sympathy for him.”

18. “Confidence literally starts from yourself. You have to go look in the mirror at yourself. If you don’t like what you see, you’re going to give off that energy.”

19. “Houston is just where the whole swag comes from, the culture. We have some of the most legendary groups and people coming out the city. I know I have big shoes to fill because these people are legends. I don’t want to disappoint the city.”

20. “Us boss chicks have to continue to stick together and change the game.”

