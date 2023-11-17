3 Movies Every Elton John Fan Should See

Today, Elton John is considered one of the great songwriters and performers in the history of modern pop music. A classically-trained piano player, John co-wrote songs like “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and “Tiny Dancer.” His words and melodies live in our minds even today.

But how did he become this icon? What led him to music, to his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, and into the hearts of countless people around the world? And where did all of those fabulous outfits come from? Finding the answers to those questions is the subject of this inquiry. Below are the three movies every Elton John fan should see.

1. Elton John: Tantrums & Tiaras (1997)

This 1997 documentary was directed by Elton’s husband, Canadian filmmaker David Furnish. It is about the more private aspects of Elton’s life, though it was recorded during the singer’s 1995 tour. There is a lot of music as well as a deep look into what makes the Hall of Fame artist tick. Check out a trailer for the work below.

2. Rocketman (2019)

This biopic not only tells the life and story of Elton John, but it’s one of those movies you can sing along to over and over. It’s as much a visual greatest hits work as it is a piece of cinema. Starring actor Taron Egerton as Sir Elton (he won the Golden Globe for Best Actor) and directed by Dexter Fletcher, this was a fan favorite upon its release in 2019. Its budget was $40 million and it made five times that. Check out a trailer for the work below.

3. Elton John: Becoming Rocketman (2019)

Directed by Jordan Hill, this documentary was released the same year as the above biopic drama. It traces the life and history of the flamboyant performer and artist. With no stone unturned, this doc is the perfect pair for the more traditional Hollywood drama Rocketman. Learn about his humble beginnings, linking up with Bernie Taupin, and more. Check out a trailer for the work below.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns