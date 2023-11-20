The 20 Best Travis Scott Quotes

Travis Scott is one of the most popular and unique artists in the game. The 32-year-old Houston-born rapper, known for his rowdy shows, which have since caused him some controversy after the now notorious Astroworld Festival, Scott is as big as it gets in the genre today.

But given his popular music and his relationship with fashion icon Kylie Jenner, some may wonder what the multiple Grammy-nominated Scott has to say about his music, family, life, love and the world at large. So, here below, these are the 20 best Scott quotes.

1. “I see hip-hop as going in a self-managing place. It’s very culturally controlled and artist-controlled. It’s not really based on a label anymore. Everything is pretty much in the control of the artist. Which is amazing.”

2. “You’ve gotta really touch people to move them to buy your records.”

3. “Raging and having good feelings and having fun is something I plan on doing and spreading across the world. I just need air and a mic.”

4. “I must say, I’ve been in the studio with Jay Z, dog … I thought the freestyle thing was a myth. But, bro!”

5. “That’s where I get my whole music theory from, my pops and my grandfather.”

6. “Honestly, I really can’t speak on others, but in a sense, I feel like every artist always has their problems with the industry because we all want to have our creative way.”

7. “I want first and foremost to help other artists, launch new names, to provide opportunities. I want to do for them what happened to me, but better.”

8. “You’ve gotta motivate kids. They wanna grow up. They got problems. You’ve gotta give ’em that music to make ’em feel like they’re OK, and it’s only a couple of artists that do that.”

9. “I have this old Polo jacket. I’ve got to bring it wherever I go. And I have this one cape that somebody gave to me. It’s this jumpsuit with this cape on the back that this one person gave to me. It’s clutch.”

10. “You can’t buy vision, and you can’t buy aesthetic.”

11. “I like how fashion is becoming more like music. It’s more adaptive to young kids. It’s more adaptive to a more on-the-go lifestyle. More street vibe. But I’ve always been into it.”

12. “There’s a lot of us out here that are birds, man. We all need to just fly.”

13. “Me being in Houston, I wanted to leave there because it was only known for one thing. That’s why I hit New York; that’s why I hit L.A. That’s why I hit Paris, London. I just picked up basically everything, but I morphed it into what Travis Scott is and into what I know is fresh.”

14. “I have black friends, but I don’t just hang out with Black kids. I might pull up with Indian kids, white kids, Black kids, whatever.”

15. “I never produce a song, whether writing it or making a beat, and give it a wack visual or wack performance. I’m like a trifecta.”

16. “In my whole career, all I wanted was acceptance from Kid Cudi. I don’t care about nothing else! This dude saved my life.”

17. “I’m just here for good times, man. I want people to have the best time ever. Especially if they’re around me.”

18. “Money is something that keeps you alive and healthy and just keeps you focused. It’s the drive. It’s the passion.”

19. “I’m big on diversity. My music is very diverse; I don’t want it to ever be typecasted.”

20. “My whole story is straight mythical. It’s tangible, but it’s also what life could be.”

Photo by Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images