The 20 Best Adam Levine Quotes

Adam Levine, the 44-year-old Los Angeles-born lead singer of the pop-rock band Maroon 5, has lived many lives. A band leader, a solo artist, a pop icon, a coach of the popular NBC singing competition show The Voice, Levine has impacted culture in many arenas.

But given that, some might wonder what the artist has to say outside of his many songs. What are his thoughts on life and love, his craft and the world at large. Well, that is the subject of this piece here. So, let’s dive in.

1. “I’m fiercely independent, but I’m also terrified of being alone.”

2. “I’ve always felt a little misrepresented in the world.”

3. “The only reason I became the singer in the band is because I sang the best. It wasn’t out of some desire to be a star or be a famous singer. It’s not like I love interviews.”

4. “I absolutely loathe the idea of doing a fragrance simply as a moneymaker. Personal brand to make money? Vomit.”

5. “I don’t know if it’s possible to live the rock ‘n roll lifestyle and still be romantic.”

6. “Seriously, ‘Honey Boo Boo’ is the decay of Western civilization. Just because so many people watch the show doesn’t mean it’s good.”

7. “I have a high self-opinion—I don’t need to hide that. I don’t need to be self-deprecating.”

8. “People see you on TV every day, they start knowing your name. You know, I was always just the guy from Maroon 5 until I became myself.”

9. “I’m extremely fascinated by marriage. I want to study marriage. I want to learn about it. I want to know it. I want to figure out whether or not I want to do it. I’m not just going to leap into it, because that’s not good for anybody.”

10. “As a pop star, you don’t have to be that smart for people to think you’re intelligent.”

11. “I do believe that I deserve what I have. I don’t think I’m entitled to it. That’s a big difference.”

12. “I love music videos, I really do. I think it’s kind of sad that it’s a dying art form.”

13. “Before I go on stage I pretend that everyone loves me.”

14. “Furnishing a home is no different than going into the studio and making music. You want to make sure you’ve pared down all the extra details so that in the end, every stitch has a context uniquely yours.”

15. “In real life, I am emotionally confused, which enables me to write songs. I’m a Pisces, and they say that Pisces are very sensitive. If men were just honest with themselves, they would see that they all have that side.”

16. “Not every song has to be about love and tenderness, sometimes you have those strictly physical feelings for somebody and it’s okay to have those feelings.”

17. “Playing a show before thousands of people is a highly unnatural state and when I get on the mat to do an hour of yoga before the show, I come out physically relaxed.”

18. “The Voice is built on positivity. Once we started filming, I knew that America was really going to love it.”

19. “A lot of my emotional issues come from dealing with the opposite sex. I’ve come to terms with the fact that I’ll be retired before I can finally enter into a healthy relationship.”

20. “I never got down with conveying a larger-than-life vibe.”

Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage