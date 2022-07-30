The 27 Best Sheryl Crow Quotes

It’s hard to believe that Sheryl Crow is 60 years old.

When the starlet rose to fame in the mid-’90s with her records, Tuesday Night Music Club (1993) and Sheryl Crow (1996), she was subsequently ubiquitous.

With hit songs like “All I Wanna Do” and “If It Makes You Happy,” Crow, who has sold 50 million albums worldwide, was on mainstream radio seemingly every five minutes.

Later, the songwriter and performer was in a famous relationship with now-disgraced cycler Lance Armstrong. But no matter. Since those days, Crow remains a popular artist with a lot to give the music community.

But with all this fame, romance, and career success to her name, what did the nine-time Grammy Award-winning Crow have to say about it outside of her song lyrics? What were her thoughts on life and love, her craft, and her career?

That is the subject of this inquiry. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the best 27 Sheryl Crow quotes.

1. “It’s not having what you want, it’s wanting what you’ve got.”

2. “That feeling of freedom, open highways of possibilities, has kind of been lost to materialism and marketing.”

3. “The writing process for me is pretty much always the same—it’s a solitary experience.”

4. “I become more seasoned, it’s less interesting to try and compete in the pop market.”

5. “When you tune your guitar in a different way, it lends itself to a new way of looking at your songwriting.”

6. “Beck said he didn’t believe in the theory of a song coming through you as if you were an open vessel. I agree with him to a certain extent.”

7. “I’m not much of a partier anymore. I enjoy clarity much more.”

8. “I don’t really cringe over any of my albums.”

9. “I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about regrets because there’s nothing I can do.”

10. “I think everyone became sick of Sheryl Crow. I actually became sick of Sheryl Crow.”

11. “I wish I was having as much fun as the press reports said I had.”

12. “Music commands how we feel, dictates what we experience in our feelings.”

13. “Steve McQueen was from a time when you didn’t know every little dirty thing about our public figures. He and James Dean were very mysterious, archetypal American heroes.

14. “There’s so much of it you can’t control. There is no handbook for how to conduct yourself in the public world.”

15. “Where I fit in is confusing to me.

16. “No matter how chaotic it is, wildflowers will still spring up in the middle of nowhere.”

17. “A lot of people seem to get preoccupied with what I’m wearing as opposed to the music.”

18. “I have been around for a long, long time. I didn’t make it ’til I was older. I went through the period when women were not getting signed, particularly if you were writing songs that were lyrically propelled.”

19. “The beauty of having a producer is that you have someone who says, ‘You’re finished.'”

20. “However I am is however I am. When you see me onstage or in the press, there’s not a lot of thought and calculation that goes into it.”

21. “I don’t set goals for myself too much, but I’m always trying to write that one great song.”

22. “I have yet to write that one song that defines my career.”

23. “I try to conduct my life with a little levity.”

24. “I’ve been really, really blessed. I got to perform on stage with Bob Dylan. I’ve gotten to sing with Mick Jagger.

25. “The video forum for me has been a source of great consternation because once you start projecting a look to a song, it robs the listener of their ability to adopt that song and make the lyric their own.”

26. “You can’t be in the public eye without making mistakes and having some regrets and having people analyze everything you do.’

27. “Your art kind of changes as you get older, by nature of the fact that you’re hopefully gaining wisdom and you’re starting to watch things with a better overview.”