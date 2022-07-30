The Rock Teases Unreleased ‘Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)’ on TikTok, Swift Approves

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, with friend Kevin Hart, took to social media recently to help out a buddy.

Johnson teased the as-of-yet unreleased song, “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version),” on TikTok, which is Swift’s latest 1989 re-recording. The song appears in the newly-released animated movie, DC League of Super-Pets, which stars Johnson (well, his voice, anyway).

And Swift, upon seeing Johnson’s signal boost, responded, “Ur the man.”

Swift’s song, “Message in a Bottle (Taylor’s Version),” released in November, will also appear in the animated movie.

Said Johnson in the TikTok caption for the song tease, “Clearly @imkevinhart has problems (being an a*sh—) and I don’t think we can solve them 😂 Pumped to have TWO of my friend @Taylor Swift‘s tracks in our #DCSuperPets! In theaters TONIGHT [July 29]!”

Swift was pleased with the announcement, writing in the TikTok video comments section, “Leave it to my friend Dwayne to support the ethically sourced versions of my songs 😎 Good luck with the film!! Ur the man.”

Johnson’s TikTok also included a scene from the movie, which featured a crying character who was listening to “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” and eating ice cream.

The track is the third re-recording of Swift’s 2014 album, 1989, that has been shared, leading many to think 1989 (Taylor’s Version) may be coming soon.

Of course, Swift has been re-recording all of her music so that she can own the masters. She is currently in the throws of re-recording her first six albums. So far, she’s released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).

Swift’s choice to re-record her work came in the wake of Scooter Braun buying her former record label, Big Machine, giving him control of the masters in 2019. He later sold those masters for $300 million in November of 2020.

In other Swift news, the artist recently made a surprise guest appearance at the HAIM concert in London.

“I heard that my girls were playing in London at the O2 and I thought, ‘I’m gonna have to see that,’ said Swift, taking the stage. “And it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people that also thought that. We had a thought, that if we were to do some sort of mashup, we could possibly maybe get you to sing the loudest that you have sung all night.”

(Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)