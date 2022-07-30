Ringo Starr to Release Third EP Since 2021

His third EP since 2021, Ringo Starr has revealed four new songs on forthcoming release EP3, out Sept. 16. The new EP is the result of collaborations with Toto guitarist, and All Starr Band bandmate, Steve Lukather, writer and producer Linda Perry, engineer Bruce Sugar, veteran saxophonist Dave Koz, and flamenco guitarist Jose Antonio Rodriguez.

Available digitally, on CD and later as a 10-inch vinyl and limited-edition translucent royal blue cassette release on Nov. 18, EP3 was recorded at Starr’s Roccabella West home studio in Los Angeles, where he also laid down 2021 EPs Zoom In and Change the World.

“I am in my studio writing and recording every chance I get,” said Starr in a statement. “It’s what I have always done and will continue to do, and releasing EPs more frequently allows me to continue to be creative and give each song a little more love.”

Starr’s All-Starr Band, featuring Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Hamish Stuart, is scheduled to kick off their fall North American tour on Sept. 5 in Lenox, Massachusetts, which will conclude on Oct. 20 in Mexico City.

The band was recently forced to postpone the last 12 dates of their tour when Winter and Lukather tested positive for COVID-19. The shows were initially planned for 2020 and postponed due to the pandemic.

Starr was recently awarded an honorary degree at Berklee College of Music on June 2, and sent his annual message of peace and love into space on his 82nd birthday on July 7 when the Artemis Mission Control Center in Houston, Texas beamed his message and music—Starr’s 2021 single “Let’s Change The World” and “Star Song”—to the International Space Station, where orbited the Earth.

