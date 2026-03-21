The 3 Undisputed Best Songs From Pink Floyd’s 1973 LP ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’

What makes a classic album? Is it the lyrics, the instrumentation, or the message it conveys to fans? Of course, no one knows the answer to that question. But that doesn’t stop people from trying to make all-time albums every day of the week. And occasionally, artists are able to pull off the task.

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Case in point: the 1973 LP The Dark Side Of The Moon by the psychedelic rock band Pink Floyd. But when you get down to it, what are the best songs on that LP? That’s what we wanted to dive into here. These are the three undisputed best songs from Pink Floyd’s 1973 LP, The Dark Side Of The Moon.

“Time” (Track 4, 6:53)

Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon is one of those albums that all generations love. Teenagers discover it seemingly every generation and they enjoy it for the music, the messages, and even for its connection to the film The Wizard of Oz. For that reason, the record is suitable for nearly all ages, which is why including a song about time is so compelling. The track is not only catchy and fun to sing along to, but it also makes you think about your own life, about the sands running out of the hourglass. The band gets you to refocus on what matters most—living.

“The Great Gig In The Sky” (Track 5, 4:47)

It just so happens that the next all-time track on The Dark Side Of The Moon comes next, after “Time”. Indeed, Track 5 is perhaps the album’s most famous number. And funnily enough, the song is well-known thanks to the backing singer—not just the main band of Pink Floyd. Clare Torry sings the swelling, almost thunderous backing vocals on this classic, ponderous song. Put it on and let it take you away to some far-off place in your mind.

“Money” (Track 6, 6:22)

The meat of this LP is clearly in the middle, as the next best song comes right after “The Great Gig In The Sky”. Like “Time”, this song has you questioning everything around you. That might have been Pink Floyd’s superpower—the ability to push their listeners to question. And “Money”, a song all about the green that makes the world go round, is yet another example.

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