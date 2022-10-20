Miley Cyrus is one of those songwriters and performers who can feel comfortable in any room.

Whether she’s covering a Metallica song, featuring on a country tune, or bobbing her head to the latest Kendrick Lamar or Jay Z track, Cyrus is a musical icon and fit for any feature.

She’s the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and the Goddaughter of the legendary Dolly Parton. She’s worked with Lil Nas X (on “Am I Dreaming”), covered any number of tunes (including Johnny Cash’s “A Boy Named Sue“), and, oh yeah, has been a Disney TV star.

But what does the 29-year-old, Franklin, Tennesee-born Miley Cyrus have to say about her craft, life and love, and the world at large outside of the songs she sings? That is the subject of this inquiry today.

So, sit back and let’s dive into the 35 best Miley Cyrus quotes.

1. “No matter how long what I’m doing here lasts, I want to be a songwriter for the rest of my life. I love it and it’s my escape.”

2. “Those minutes that I’m on stage are the best! Being there and looking at the crowd and seeing their faces, hearing them sing the positive words from the songs.”

3. “If you believe in yourself anything is possible.”

4. “Pink isn’t just a color, it’s an attitude!”

5. “I don’t want to be perfect, but I do want to be a role model. My mom always tells me that imperfections equal beauty. All of us are imperfect.”

6. “I don’t have a normal life.”

7. “People like controversy because that’s what sells.”

8. “I think that turning on the charm without being fake is really important.”

9. “Some of the worst things that have happened in my career, like things getting leaked, have actually been what’s best for me because people knew when I was on that show that I was really growing up.”

10. “I just stick my tongue out because I hate smiling in pictures. It’s so awkward. It looks so cheesy.”

11. “I don’t keep secrets because I’m no good at them!”

12. “I’ve actually had a melody on my guitar since the day I learned how to play it, back when I was 7. And for some reason, I can’t add lyrics to it.”

13. “I’m kind of bipolar in my acting choices because I just want to do a little bit of everything.”

14. “I love tube socks!”

15. “I never faked anything. I never played the Disney game of smiling and being a princess and then suddenly having a hard time, saying, ‘That isn’t who I really am.'”

16. “But I don’t necessarily define my faith by going to church every Sunday.”

17. “I would say I’m a nice person, and I take pride in the fact that I treat everyone really well, so there’s no reason for anyone to ever come at me because I only want the best for everybody else.”

18. “I’ve got high standards when it comes to boys. As my dad says, all girls should! I’m from the South—Tennessee, to be exact—and down there, we’re all about southern hospitality. I know that if I like a guy, he better be nice, and above all, my dad has to approve of him!”

19. “People are impressed with me—because I can sleep for just 45 minutes—I’m used to it.”

20. “I get more anxious than nervous before a concert.

21. “I have four shelves covered with journals that I’ve written. Dad and I are writing songs together. I’ve probably written 100 songs.”

22. “I probably have an earlier curfew than anyone. My mom wants to keep me really safe and my dad’s not overly protective, but he’s a dad no matter what.”

23. “The best part of my career is getting to meet so many different people because I learn so much from everyone.”

24. “My dad says I could sing before I could talk, if that’s possible. I was always humming and things like that.”

25. “There’s nothing more fun than being out on stage and getting the vibe from the crowd. There’s nothing like being on a set where you are there to make other people happy and to make them laugh. That’s the best job in the world.”

26. “A true friend is someone who is always there during the ups and downs, I actually have a song called ‘True Friend’.”

27. “I always say the minute I stop making mistakes is the minute I stop learning and I’ve definitely learned a lot.”

28. “With yourself, I think you have to decide the kind of person that you really want to be, and for me, it’s just a sweet girl.”

29. “Music is what I breathe, what I love to do. It keeps me alive.”

30. “I take a hiatus every now and again, but I’m not good at that.

31. “I never had, like, a nanny that took care of me. My mom always fed me breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

32. “The only people that you really have, that I learned, are your family, because they love you no matter what.

33. “I’m a bit of a tomboy.”

34. “I told my mom, ‘I’m not buying another magazine until I can get past this thought of looking like the girl on the cover.’ She said, “Miley, you are the girl on the cover,’ and I was, like, ‘I know, but I don’t feel like that girl every day.’ You can’t always feel perfect.”

35. “It’s so much easier to know who you are when there aren’t a thousand people telling you who they think you are.”

Miley Cyrus (Photo: RCA Records)