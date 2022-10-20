Buddy Guy Announces 2023 Damn Right Farewell Tour Dates

When it comes to blues guitarists, few have had a career like Buddy Guy. The six-string player who blends blues and rock in a whirlwind of sound is one of the all-timers.
So, when he announced his latest string of tour dates, which are slated to be his last, the world perked up. The 86-year-old Guy will head out on the road for his Damn Right Farewell later next year, beginning in February with a swath of dates and more that will soon be added.
Guy, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Kennedy Center Honoree, will be joined by Eric Gales and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram on the road for his final outing.
So far, only shows for February and March have been announced in the U.S. but there will be more to come for the eight-time Grammy Award winner. The tour begins in his home state of Illinois with shows in Rockford on February 17 and Joliet the following day. Then Guy will hit Fort Wayne, Indiana; New Buffalo, Michigan; Anderson, Indiana; and Evansville, Indiana.
On March 1, he will play Baton Rouge, Louisiana, then he will head back to Texas for shows in Austin, Houston, and Dallas. Following that, he’ll play Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Newkirk, Oklahoma. Kansas City follows, with more dates throughout the country. See below for a full list of dates announced so far.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (October 21) at 10 a.m. local time. Get tickets HERE via Ticketmaster.
Buddy Guy 2023 Damn Right Farewell Tour
Feb 17 – Rockford, IL – Coronado PAC
Feb 18 – Joliet, IL – Rialto Square Theatre
Feb 23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
Feb 24 – New Buffalo, MI – Silver Creek Event Center
Feb 25 – Anderson, IN – Paramount Theatre
Feb 26 – Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre
Mar 01 – Baton Rouge, LA – Baton Rouge River Center Theater
Mar 03 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
Mar 04 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
Mar 05 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Mar 08 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
Mar 11 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
Mar 13 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
Mar 14 – Memphis, TN – The Orpheum Theatre
Mar 16 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
Mar 17 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall
Mar 20 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Mar 21 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Mar 22 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
Mar 23 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Perf. Arts
Mar 30 – Toronto, ONT – Massey Hall
Mar 31 – Toronto, ONT – Massey Hall
Apr 08 – Tyagarah, Australia – Bluesfest
Apr 10 – St Kilda, Australia – Palais Theatre
Apr 12 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre
More dates will be added.
Photo: Paul Natkin / RCA Records