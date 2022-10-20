Buddy Guy Announces 2023 Damn Right Farewell Tour Dates

When it comes to blues guitarists, few have had a career like Buddy Guy. The six-string player who blends blues and rock in a whirlwind of sound is one of the all-timers.

So, when he announced his latest string of tour dates, which are slated to be his last, the world perked up. The 86-year-old Guy will head out on the road for his Damn Right Farewell later next year, beginning in February with a swath of dates and more that will soon be added.

Guy, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Kennedy Center Honoree, will be joined by Eric Gales and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram on the road for his final outing.

So far, only shows for February and March have been announced in the U.S. but there will be more to come for the eight-time Grammy Award winner. The tour begins in his home state of Illinois with shows in Rockford on February 17 and Joliet the following day. Then Guy will hit Fort Wayne, Indiana; New Buffalo, Michigan; Anderson, Indiana; and Evansville, Indiana.

On March 1, he will play Baton Rouge, Louisiana, then he will head back to Texas for shows in Austin, Houston, and Dallas. Following that, he’ll play Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Newkirk, Oklahoma. Kansas City follows, with more dates throughout the country. See below for a full list of dates announced so far.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (October 21) at 10 a.m. local time. Get tickets HERE via Ticketmaster.

Buddy Guy 2023 Damn Right Farewell Tour



Feb 17 – Rockford, IL – Coronado PAC

Feb 18 – Joliet, IL – Rialto Square Theatre

Feb 23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

Feb 24 – New Buffalo, MI – Silver Creek Event Center

Feb 25 – Anderson, IN – Paramount Theatre

Feb 26 – Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre

Mar 01 – Baton Rouge, LA – Baton Rouge River Center Theater

Mar 03 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

Mar 04 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

Mar 05 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Mar 08 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

Mar 11 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Mar 13 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

Mar 14 – Memphis, TN – The Orpheum Theatre

Mar 16 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

Mar 17 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

Mar 20 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Mar 21 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Mar 22 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Mar 23 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Perf. Arts

Mar 30 – Toronto, ONT – Massey Hall

Mar 31 – Toronto, ONT – Massey Hall

Apr 08 – Tyagarah, Australia – Bluesfest

Apr 10 – St Kilda, Australia – Palais Theatre

Apr 12 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre

More dates will be added.

Photo: Paul Natkin / RCA Records