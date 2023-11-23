The 4 Most Empowering Miley Cyrus Lyrics

Though some might think she outgrew her role model status after leaving her Disney roots behind, we still think there are many notes to take from Miley Cyrus—particularly when it comes to her confidence. The pop star has no shortage of empowering lyrics. Find four of our favorites, below.

1. Am I wrong that I moved on and I / And I don’t even miss you? / Thought that it’d be you until I die / But I let go (“WTF Do I Know?”)

Leaving go of a long-term relationship is not an easy feat for anyone. Cyrus herself muddles through that experience on “WTF Do I Know?” She moves on and doesn’t look back, taking a moment to ask Am I wrong that I moved on? Nevertheless, she doesn’t seem to be too worked up over the answer, considering she’s already decided to let go.

2. I can love me better, baby (“Flowers”)

“Flowers” is empowerment 101. Any lyric from this runaway hit could find a comfortable home on this list, but we like I can love me better, baby best. It sums up the message within this song in a neat little bow. Heartbreak doesn’t seem too bad when you still have the power of self-love.

3. Don’t f*ck with my freedom / I came up to get me some / I’m nasty, I’m evil / Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter (“Mother’s Daughter”)

Being able to ask for what you want is a powerful thing. Cyrus gets her empowered state from her mother—at least that’s what she says in “Mother’s Daughter.” Don’t f*ck with my freedom, she warns to anyone even thinking of infringing on her independence.

4. I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand (“Flowers”)

Circling back to “Flowers,” we also have to highlight the other half of the chorus. She describes typical relationship fodder, but instead of attributing them to a partner, she takes on the tasks herself. We’d all love to have as much autonomy as Cyrus exhibits here.

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA