Why Luke Combs Takes the Week of Thanksgiving off

Luke Combs is a busy man with multiple No. 1 songs and multiple awards for his music. However, even with all of his touring and performances, Combs remembers to make time for family. In fact, the country musician typically takes the week of Thanksgiving off.

In an interview with Country 102.5, Combs explains that family is the main reason that he takes off the week of the holiday. However, it’s not just his family. Combs also recognizes that his band and crew members have their own families as well.

“I value Thanksgiving a lot. You know, I value family,” he said. “I value friends and time spent with those people is something that money can’t buy and something that you can never get back. So, I always take Thanksgiving off- the entire week of Thanksgiving every year so that my band and crew can spend time with their families.”

Combs also didn’t want to create a situation where fans had to choose between seeing him perform or spending time with their families. For that reason, he’ll usually block out the holiday.

“I also don’t want anybody making plans to come see our show, you know, the night before Thanksgiving because I just feel like that time should be spent with the people that are most important to you,” Combs said. “There’s other times to go out and do a show and you know sing songs and make money I think that Thanksgiving is too important to be looked over.”

We say usually because there are some exceptions to the rule, even for Combs. Back in 2021, Combs put aside his no performances on Thanksgiving for a football concert like no other. Combs ended up performing the half-time show for the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving football game. The singer performed ”When It Rains It Pours,” “Beautiful Crazy,” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

However, this year it’s likely that Combs will be spending time with family. Back in August, the singer had his second child with wife Nicole Hocking. The couple welcomed Beau Lee Combs to the world. Combs is also the father of Tex Lawrence Combs, which the couple had in 2022.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage