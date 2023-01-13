Miley Cyrus Shares Video and New Song, “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus has set the vibe for 2023 with her new song “Flowers.” The first taste of her impending album, Endless Summer Vacation, the track sees Cyrus assert her independence and put an onus on self-love.

“Flowers” lives far more in the pop realm than her previous effort, Plastic Hearts. She sings over a driving bass line, I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.

Fans have already pointed out the connection between the chorus of Cyrus’ new song and Bruno Mars’ 2012 hit “When I Was Your Man.” On top of the lyrics mirroring each other, the melody seems to be interpolated from Mars’ song—though Cyrus hasn’t confirmed that connection.

Cyrus also shared an accompanying music video alongside the song. The video sees the pop star walking amid a Los Angeles cityscape—hood and sunglasses on—reminiscing about a past relationship. By the time the chorus rolls around, Cyrus unveils herself and finds the confidence to go at life solo.

By the end of the video, Cyrus is fully feeling herself. Clad in a black bikini, she starts her self-care journey by working out, doing yoga and singing in the shower. Check out the video below.

Prior to the single’s release, Cyrus teased the song with billboards scattered across major cities that featured the song’s lyrics and the phrase, “New Year. New Miley.” Earlier this week, Cyrus posted a video of herself in the shower singing along to the chorus.

“Flowers” acts as the lead single for Endless Summer Vacation, slated for release on March 10. Cyrus teamed up with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson for the record, which is said to be her “love letter to L.A.” The album will be her first since 2020.