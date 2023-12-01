“Thank You”: Miley Cyrus Fans Go Wild for Live Debut of “Flowers”

It’s safe to say that Miley Cyrus is having a moment, and fans are here for it. While Taylor Swift may be blowing up the stadiums on tour, Cyrus has had a very successful year thanks to her single “Flowers.” Now, the singer has recently performed the song live for the first time, and fans can’t get enough of it.

The singer recently posted a video from Chateau Marmont, a hotel in California. In the video, Cyrus greets other party guests before taking the stage at the front of the room. Cyrus delivers a powerful rendition of the song, full of energy and emotion.

In response to the video, several fans congratulated the singer. For instance, one person wrote, “Thank you for giving us the song of the century queen.”

Meanwhile, another commented, “You are great. I love you and support you if I can.”

Yet another person commented, “We love you so much!!! you deserve this and so much more.”

Fans gave Cyrus a lot of love for the performance, but the song is more about self-love and respect. It’s become an anthem for some in that respect. In an interview with Glamour, Cyrus opened up about the origins of the song. Cyrus had to change the lyrics to the chorus, transforming the song from one about heartbreak into one about self-empowerment.

“I wrote it in a really different way,” Cyrus said. “The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better.’”

However, there’s still a hidden tinge of sadness in the lyrics, which is intentional. Cyrus said the song is about someone trying to overcome heartbreak and take back control of their lives. “The song is a little fake it till you make it,” she said. “Which I’m a big fan of.”

It’s struck a big chord with fans. “Flowers” became Spotify’s most stream song in 2023 worldwide. It’s also topped several charts and won several awards including NRJ Award International song of the year.

[Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images]