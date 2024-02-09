The 5 Best Taylor Swift Love Songs That Will Make Your Heart Swoon

It’s no secret that star songwriter and performer Taylor Swift is in a romantic relationship these days. Together, she and her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, are burning up the internet with their post-game hugs and kisses and speculation about their future. Especially as Kelce’s team heads toward a possible Super Bowl victory on Sunday (February 11).

But some may wonder which of Swift’s songs made Kelce’s heart swoon the most? Or which of her love songs truly get her fans in an emotional tizzy? Well, here below, we wanted to offer a handful of options—indeed, five songs that will swell your heart to the size of a football.

1. “Jump Then Fall”

Released in 2009 on the Platinum Edition package for Taylor Swift’s Fearless album, this acoustic driven song was one of six bonus tracks. While Fearless spent eleven total weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, “Jump Then Fall,” which was certified gold as a single, was one of several tracks that appeared in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10. On the song, Swift sings,

I like the way you sound in the morning

We’re on the phone and without a warning

I realize your laugh is the best sound

I have ever heard

I like the way I can’t keep my focus

I watch you talk, you didn’t notice

I hear the words but all I can think is

We should be together

Every time you smile, I smile

And every time you shine, I’ll shine for you

2. “Begin Again”

Released originally in 2012 on the album, Red, this country song is about falling in love with someone new after your heart was broken by someone in the past. The acoustic number was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Song and hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. On it, a melancholy Swift sings over slide guitars and gentle percussion, saying,

Took a deep breath in the mirror

He didn’t like it when I wore high heels

But I do

Turn the lock and put my headphones on

He always said he didn’t get this song

But I do, I do

Walked in expecting you’d be late

But you got here early and you stand and wave

I walk to you

You pull my chair out and help me in

And you don’t know how nice that is

But I do

3. “Our Song”

Released on Swift’s 2006 self-titled debut LP, this track was originally written by Swift for a ninth grade talent show. The song is about a couple writing their very own personalized love song by using the events of her life. How meta! The track hit No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has since been certified platinum four times. Over acoustic guitars and a plucked banjo, Swift sings,

I was ridin’ shotgun with my hair undone

In the front seat of his car

He’s got a one-hand feel on the steerin’ wheel

The other on my heart

I look around, turn the radio down

He says, “Baby, is somethin’ wrong?”

I say, “Nothin’, I was just thinkin’

How we don’t have a song”

And he says

Our song is the slammin’ screen door

Sneakin’ out late, tappin’ on your window

When we’re on the phone and you talk real slow

‘Cause it’s late and your mama don’t know

Our song is the way you laugh

The first date, “Man, I didn’t kiss her, and I should have”

And when I got home, ‘fore I said amen

Askin’ God if he could play it again

4. “You Are in Love”

Released on Swift’s 2014 album, 1989, as part of the Deluxe edition, this song is about an ideal romantic relationship from another woman’s perspective—a friend telling her friend that she can tell she’s in love. The track also marks a big departure from the country tunes and albums she was known for as an earlier artist. On the song, Swift sings, heart swelling,

One look, dark room

Meant just for you

Time moved too fast

You play it back

Buttons on a coat

Light-hearted joke

No proof, not much

But you saw enough

Small talk, he drives

Coffee at midnight

The light reflects

The chain on your neck

He says, “Look up”

And your shoulders brush

No proof, one touch

But you felt enough

5. “Timeless”

Released in 2023 on the LP, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), this song might be her best love song of all. In it, she puts herself and the object of her affection into the lives of couples she came across in old photos from an antique shop. In this way, fitting all these pieces together, the through-line is love, itself, which is as timeless as anything. On the exquisite song, she sings,

Down the block, there’s an antique shop

And something in my head said, “Stop, ” so I walked in

On the counter was a cardboard box

And the sign said, “Photos: twenty-five cents each”

Black and white, saw a ’30s bride

And two lovers laughin’ on the porch of their first house

The kinda love that you only find once in a lifetime

The kind you don’t put down

And that’s when I called you and it’s so hard to explain

But in those photos, I saw us instead

And, somehow, I know that you and I would’ve found each other

In another life, you still would’ve turned my head even if we’d met

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images