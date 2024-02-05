Bunnie Xo Watches on as Jelly Roll “Finally Gets to Meet His Crush” Taylor Swift at the GRAMMYs

Jelly Roll may not have walked away a winner from the 2024 GRAMMY awards, but you couldn’t tell from his smile when the country music sensation met longtime crush Taylor Swift.

Videos by American Songwriter

Bunnie XO, wife of the “Need a Favor” singer, posted a video to social media of Jelly Roll beaming as he posed for a photo with the now 14-time Grammy winner, her head resting on his shoulder. The two then exchanged a hug as they pulled apart.

“When your hubby gets to meet his crush finally,” the model and podcast host wrote over the video she shared to her TikTok account.

Bunnie XO went on to declare the moment “the cutest thing ever” in the caption.”

‘Crazy Moment’

The “Son of a Sinner” weighed in on the meet-cute in the comments section, calling it a “crazy moment.”

“Love my wife so much.” Jelly Roll added.

Fans took note of Bunnie XO’s unconditional support for her husband, with one user commenting, “she looks just as happy as Jellyroll does.”

“She hugged you, you give the safe vibes,” another user chimed in, with another adding, “I’m sure she feels safer since Bunnie XO is also a top tier woman.”

“Bunnie always proving herself to be a girl’s girl,” another fan commented on TikTok.

Jelly Roll was nominated for Best New Artist, which went to R&B singer-songwriter Victoria Monet. The singer, born Jason DeFord, also received a Best Country Duo/Performance nod for his duet “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson. That award ultimately went to “I Remember Everything,” from Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves.

Swift walked away with two new additions to her sizable Grammy collection. The “Anti-Hero” singer became the first-ever artist to win Album of the Year four times, this time for her 2022 hit Midnights. The album also earned Swift a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Featured image by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)