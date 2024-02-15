The 5 Most Influential Producers in Music History

The meaning of the term “producer” has evolved over the years. But at its root, supervisor is still at the core of the definition. In the early days of recording, a producer was involved with song selection, musician selection, overseeing the recording, and listening to the final product to ensure all was acceptable. As the technology advanced, engineering became an integral part of production. Capturing sounds that couldn’t be replicated live became attainable. As technology advanced further, the ability to record and create music was put into the hands of almost everyone. Production takes organization, patience, people skills, and a good ear. Here are the five most influential producers in music history.

Sam Phillips

The founder of the Memphis Recording Service, Sam Phillips is eternally linked to Elvis Presley and the birth of rock ‘n’ roll. If that were all he did, his place in history would be secure, but there is so much more to his story. He started as a disc jockey on WLAY in Sheffield, Alabama. On January 3, 1950, he opened a studio in Memphis, Tennessee. He was constantly looking for sounds that were different. It didn’t matter to Phillips what genre it was. He wanted sounds that were unique. He recorded Howlin’ Wolf, Rosco Gordon, The Prisonaires, James Cotton, Rufus Thomas, Junior Parker, Jackie Brenston, Joe Hill Louis, and B.B. King. When the young truck driver named Presley came in to make a record, Phillips’ business partner Marion Keisker turned on the tape recorder and encouraged the producer to give it a listen. With her continued urging, Phillips set up a recording session that resulted in “That’s All Right.” Other hits followed, and other artists came through the studio, such as Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Charlie Rich, Sonny Burgess, Billy Lee Riley, and Roy Orbison.

George Martin

Several people have been referred to as “the fifth Beatle.” Producer George Martin earned that title for his work with the lads from Liverpool. Martin started out recording comedy records for EMI’s Parlophone label. He heard something in The Beatles that other producers didn’t. Their success led to Martin working with Gerry and the Pacemakers, Billy J. Kramer & The Dakotas, The Fourmost, and Cilla Black. In 1965, Martin left EMI and started his own company called Associated Independent Recording. After The Beatles, Martin worked with Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, Kenny Rogers, Neil Sedaka, Jeff Beck, Little River Band, Cheap Trick, America, Dire Straits, and Elton John.

Rick Rubin

Def Jam Recordings started in a college dormitory at NYU when Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons joined forces. Rubin started producing rap acts. His first successes were Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, LL Cool J, and Run-DMC. Rubin and Simmons were hired to produce the Run-DMC/Aerosmith partnership. The success of “Walk This Way” led to new jobs for Rubin in both the hip-hop and rock communities. Rubin produced Slayer, The Cult, Danzig, and Geto Boys. He then started American Recordings and worked with Johnny Cash, Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Sabbath, Billy Corgan, Mick Jagger, AC/DC, Metallica, Shakira, Lil John, Jay Z, and Eminem.

Dr. Dre

Andre Young is from Compton, California. His career started as a rapper in World Class Wreckin’ Cru. His big break came when he connected with Ice Cube, Eazy-E, and DJ Yella and started N.W.A. Dre co-produced their first album, consisting of sampled horns, guitar riffs, sampled vocals, and turntable scratches over a drum machine. The gritty raps held a mirror up to the group’s surroundings and addressed problems in their ‘hood. Dr. Dre went on to a successful solo career and produced some of the biggest artists in hip-hop: Snoop Dogg, 2PAC, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Young Buck, Jay-Z, Anderson .Paak, and Eminem.

Linda Perry

Linda Perry got her first taste of fame as the lead singer and songwriter in 4 Non Blondes. “What’s Up” was a breakout hit in 1993, but the band could never repeat the success, and Perry left to pursue a solo career. In 2000, Pink asked for her help with songwriting and production. That led to M!ssundaztood, which was Pink’s biggest-selling album. That led to production work with Christina Aguilera, Jewel, Gwen Stefani, Celine Dion, Cheap Trick, Robbie Williams, Melissa Etheridge, Lisa Marie Presley, and James Blunt.

Others of Note

This list barely scratches the surface. Ben Selvin, Nathaniel Shilkret, Mayo Williams, Owen Bradley, Don Law, Ken Nelson, Berry Gordy, Quincy Jones, Billy Sherrill, Brian Wilson, Ethel Gabriel, Sylvia Moy, Gail Davies, Paul Worley, Dave Cobb, Babyface, Missy Elliott, Steve Albini, Mark Ronson, and Nigel Godrich are just a few of the many influential record producers through the years that have guided artists to find the way to capture what they hear in their own heads so that we can enjoy their work in ours.

