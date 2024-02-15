Spotify Removes Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign Track Over Alleged Copy Right Infringement

Kanye West has hit another roadblock when it comes to his ill-fated album Vultures Volume 1. Partnering with Ty Dolla $ign, West’s album has encountered numerous delays. Now, Spotify has removed West and Ty Dolla $ign’s new song “Good (Don’t Die)” for copyright infringement.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to Digital Music News, the song features an edited sample from Donna Summer’s song “I Feel Love” on the track. The late singer’s estate claims that West never asked for permission to sample the song on the track. Spotify’s removal comes just days after the Summer’s estate blasted the rappers for using the music.

If you try to listen to “Good (Don’t Die)” on Spotify, you will find that the track is gray and can’t be clicked on. However, other streaming music platforms haven’t removed the song yet. You can still find the song on Apple Music and YouTube.

On social media, a representative for the Summer’s estate blasted West. They said that West reached out about the song, but the estate denied his request.

Kanye West […] asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song, ‘I Feel Love,’” a representative for Summer’s estate wrote on Instagram Stories. “He was denied. […] He changed the words, had someone re-sing it, or used AI, but it’s ‘I Feel Love’… copyright infringement!”

Kanye West Faces Roadblocks with Album

However, it’s unknown if Summer’s estate filed a copyright complaint with Spotify or if it was someone else. It also remains to be seen if others follow through with removing West’s track or if Spotify will later reinstate the song.

West has faced several roadblocks in getting his album out. Besides delays, West also failed to clear a song by Nicki Minaj or get The Backstreet Boys to agree to a sample. Likewise, Ozzy Osbourne recently called out West for sampling his song “Iron Man” without his permission.

Osbourne wrote, “West ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “IRON MAN” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!”

Despite the challenges, West still has a large following. West’s album is set to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, proving that the rapper still has popularity. It remains to be seen if West’s copyright strike will affect the distribution of future songs. The rapper is set to drop two more volumes.