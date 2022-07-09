The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s

While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.

1. “It’s Your Love” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Recorded while they were on tour and together, this ballad is probably one of the most romantic country duets of the ’90s. Released in 1997, “It’s Your Love,” is about the couple’s relationship, as they were newly engaged at the time. You’ve probably heard this one at a wedding or two.

2. “From This Moment On” by Shania Twain and Bryan White

1997 must have been the year of romance because Twain and White also successfully recorded a love ballad. A song you’ve likely heard at a wedding, the two musician’s vocals harmonize beautifully on My dreams came true/ because of you.

3. “In Another’s Eyes” by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Don’t be fooled by the emotional duet by the two country musicians. Unlike the last two songs, “In Another’s Eyes” is not wedding material. Although it may sound like it, the lyrics tell a seemingly different story. The opening words by Brooks instantly say so:

In another’s eyes, I’m someone who

Loves her enough to walk away from you.

4. “Rockin’ Years” by Dolly Parton and Ricky Van Shelton

A list of country duets means nothing if it doesn’t include America’s sweetheart, Dolly Parton. “Rockin’ Years” was recorded in 1991, and is a love ballad about aging together. The single earned Parton her twenty-third No. 1 hit on Billboard Hot Country and Van Shelton his eighth.

5. “A Bad Goodbye” by Clint Black and Wynonna Judd

A change from the previous songs on this list, “A Bad Goodbye” is a breakup song. And we can’t deny a good breakup duet when we hear one. The track was recorded while the two stars were on tour together, and reached No. 2 on Billboard Hot Country in 1993.

6. “I’m So Happy I Can’t Stop Crying” by Toby Keith and Sting

An unlikely duo, this track was released in 1996 as part of Keith’s fourth studio album, Dream Walkin’. More of an upbeat duet, the song is a happy transformation. It’s the kind of song you listen to when you realize you are finally over a breakup.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images