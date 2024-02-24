The Addictive Story Behind “Don’t Blame Me” by Taylor Swift

When Taylor Swift began working on Reputation, she wanted to write with Max Martin and Shellback (Karl Johan Schuster), the Swedish production team that has worked with Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Usher, Pink, and Katy Perry. She first worked with them on a couple of songs on her 2012 album Red, and then continued with many more on 1989. Over half of Reputation is produced and written by the trio of Swift, Martin, and Shellback. Let’s take a look at the story behind “Don’t Blame Me” by Taylor Swift.

Don’t blame me, love made me crazy

If it doesn’t, you ain’t doin’ it right

Lord, save me, my drug is my baby

I’ll be usin’ for the rest of my life

The Swedish Duo

Martin played keyboards and provided backing vocals, while Shellback played keyboards and guitar on the recording. Swift added her own background vocals to the production that was recorded in both Stockholm, Sweden, and Los Angeles.

I’ve been breakin’ hearts a long time, and

Toyin’ with them older guys

Just playthings for me to use

Something happened for the first time in

The darkest little paradise

Shakin, pacin’, I just need you

Reputation

“I think I would have made Reputation whether or not I actually put out the album or ever made another album again,” Swift told Rolling Stone in 2019. “That album was a real process of catharsis, and I thought I experienced catharsis before, but I’d never had until that album because it was creating this strange defense mechanism. And I’d never really done that in that exact way before. The only way I’d done it in the past was with “Blank Space,” which I wrote specifically about criticisms I had received for supposedly dating too many people in my 20s. I took that template of, OK, this is what you’re all saying about me. Let me just write from this character for a second.”

For you, I would cross the line

I would waste my time

I would lose my mind

They say, “She’s gone too far this time”

Don’t blame me, love made me crazy

If it doesn’t, you ain’t doin’ it right

Lord, save me, my drug is my baby

I’ll be usin’ for the rest of my life

Don’t blame me, love made me crazy

If it doesn’t, you ain’t doin’ it right

Oh, Lord, save me, my drug is my baby

I’ll be usin’ for the rest of my life

Hopelessly Addicted

The song compares love to a drug, using jargon from an addict to describe how the character feels. The person looking to dismiss blame for their actions because the love made them do it is willing to continue the behavior despite the negative consequences. The lack of self-control is always at the center of an addict’s situation, leading to the urge to use or satisfy their own desires in whatever way necessary. Fixating on the person in the case of “Don’t Blame Me” is the focus. Love is the drug. Self-satisfaction is the goal at any cost. The character has resigned to the fact she is hopelessly addicted and cannot, or will not, be cured.

My name is whatever you decide

And I’m just gonna call you mine

I’m insane, but I’m your baby (your baby)

Echoes (echoes) of your name inside my mind

Halo, hiding my obsession

I once was poison ivy, but now I’m your daisy

And baby, for you, I (I) would (would) fall from grace

Just (just) to (to) touch your face

If (if) you (you) walk away

I’d beg you on my knees to stay

Insane

The word “sane” comes from the Latin adjective sanus, meaning “healthy.” Insane can be interpreted as poor health of the mind. The character is declaring herself insane and giving in to the helplessness of the situation. Admitting to herself, she is in need of the drug no matter what, even if it means a fall from grace. Or, in this case, ruining her reputation.

Don’t blame me, love made me crazy

If it doesn’t, you ain’t doin’ it right

Lord, save me, my drug is my baby

I’ll be usin’ for the rest of my life (yeah, ooh)

Don’t blame me, love made me crazy

If it doesn’t, you ain’t doin’ it right

Oh, Lord, save me, my drug is my baby

I’ll be usin’ for the rest of my life

I get so high, oh

Every time you’re, every time you’re lovin’ me

You’re lovin’ me

Trip of my life, oh

Every time you’re, every time you’re touchin’ me

You’re touchin’ me

Every time you’re, every time you’re lovin’ me

Oh Lord, save me. My drug is my baby

I’ll be usin’ for the rest of my life

Usin’ for the rest of my life, ohh-oh

I Get so High

Elevating your state of consciousness or mood can come from drugs, alcohol, or love. The excitement of new love can certainly make you feel high. The chorus brings together the terminology all the way with the use of “get so high,” the term “trip,” and the occurrence of being touched. The physical element introduced in the first verse, with a reference to a “plaything,” is confirmed here.

Don’t blame me, love made me crazy

If it doesn’t, you ain’t doin’ it right (doin’ it right, no)

Lord, save me, my drug is my baby

I’ll be usin’ for the rest of my life (oh)

Don’t blame me, love made me crazy (ooh)

If it doesn’t, you ain’t doin’ it right (you ain’t doin’ it right)

Oh, Lord, save me, my drug is my baby

I’ll be usin’ for (I’ll be usin’) the rest of my life (I’ll be usin’)

I get so high, oh

Every time you’re, every time you’re lovin’ me

You’re lovin’ me

Oh, Lord, save me, my drug is my baby

I’ll be usin’ for the rest of my life

