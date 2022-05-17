The Americana Music Association Announces Nominees for 21st Annual Americana Honors & Awards

The Americana Music Association announced this year’s nominees for their annual Americana Honors & Awards. Every year, the association honors “pioneering mainstays and trailblazing newcomers” in roots music.
This year’s nominations were unveiled during a ceremony at Nashville’s National Museum of African American Music by hosts and fellow nominees The War and Treaty. The ceremony also featured performances from the duo, the Fisk Jubilee Singers, and Adia Victoria.
“We’re thrilled to partner with the National Museum of African American Music as we unveil this year’s Americana Awards nominees,” says Americana Music Association’s Executive Director, Jed Hilly. “Thanks to our hosts, Tanya and Michael Trotter of The War and Treaty, Fisk Jubilee Singers and Adia Victoria for making the event so special. Congratulations to all the member-selected nominees!”
The winners of each category will be announced during an awards ceremony on Wednesday, September 14 at the historic Ryman Auditorium.
The awards are held in conjunction with AmericanaFest, which is returning for its 22nd year on September 13-17. The festival showcases hundreds of artists and bands throughout iconic venues in Music City.
Find the full list of this year’s nominees below.
Album of the Year
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile; Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings
Outside Child, Allison Russell; Produced by Dan Knobler
Raise The Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss; Produced by T Bone Burnett
A Southern Gothic, Adia Victoria; Produced by Mason Hickman and Adia Victoria, Executive Produced by T Bone Burnett
Stand For Myself, Yola; Produced by Dan Auerbach
Artist of the Year
Brandi Carlile
Jason Isbell
Allison Russell
Billy Strings
Yola
Emerging Act of the Year
Sierra Ferrell
Neal Francis
Brittney Spencer
Adia Victoria
Morgan Wade
Song of the Year
“Canola Fields,” James McMurtry; Written by James McMurtry
“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola; Written by Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola
“Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson feat. Willie Nelson; Written by Sturgill Simpson
“Persephone,” Allison Russell; Written by Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile; Written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth
Duo/Group of the Year
Big Thief
Los Lobos
The Mavericks
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
The War and Treaty
Instrumentalist of the Year
Ethan Ballinger
Brian Farrow
Larissa Maestro
Shelby Means
Justin Moses
