Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Have Officially Tied the Knot

Travis Barker, the drummer for rock band Blink-182, proposed to his then-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian not quite a year ago (October 2021). Now, the two are officially and legally married. Release the doves!

The ceremony was reportedly a very intimate affair at a Santa Barbara courthouse before the two megastars will invite friends and family to a larger Italian wedding.

Before Barker and Kardashian tied the knot, the pair had a “practice” wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada—Elvis impersonator included.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kardashian wrote on Instagram from the earlier event. “Practice makes perfect.”

In his professional life, Barker has also been making the headlines. The drummer was featured in the successful Tickets to My Downfall record by Machine Gun Kelly and played on the 2021 Willow Smith track “Transparent Soul.” Also in 2021, Barker signed an exclusive deal with Warner Chappell Music.

Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images